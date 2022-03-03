Today (Thursday): On the back side of a disturbance sweeping through New England, chilly winds come in from the northwest, displacing our warm temperatures. Highs still manage to reach the low 50s but those gusty winds make it feel like 40s. Clouds zip from west to east but the sun is still prevalent. Confidence: High

Tonight: A few clouds linger in the evening. Winds from the north are still brisk but gradually diminish overnight. Lows chill to the low to mid-20s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunny skies are a plus, but the cold air hangs tough. Highs only manage to hit the mid- to upper 40s. Our solace is winds are mostly light. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase as a warm front approaches. Lows still manage to fall into the 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

South breezes steadily build on Saturday as the real warm air shows up. Despite plenty of clouds, highs should top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Those clouds are a good blanket overnight, with lows holding in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

The persistent southwest winds on Sunday push highs into the low to mid-70s. This is even more impressive given a fair amount of clouds and even the possibility of a brief shower. This is a day to get out and start looking for those early crocuses! Overnight lows only slip to the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium