The cold will come as somewhat of a shock as record warmth is predicted to precede the onset of the chillier weather pattern in a number of areas this weekend into early next week.

On Saturday, abnormally warm temperatures will span the Central States with highs from 65 to 70 degrees stretching from Des Moines to Pittsburgh. By Sunday, the warmth will edge eastward, with high near 70 as far north as Columbus and Philadelphia and record-challenging highs at or above 80 in many parts of the Southeast. On Monday, highs near 80 could creep as far north as Richmond and even Washington.

“[D]ozens of daily record high minimum and maximum temperatures could be set,” the National Weather Service writes in its extended forecast discussion.

After the first of the two cold fronts pushes through the eastern U.S. Tuesday, temperatures will return closer to seasonal norms by Wednesday as the more significant blast of cold, sourced from the Arctic, drops into Montana.

By late on March 10, or in about one week, frigid air is projected to have penetrated through the Rockies and as far south as the Texas Panhandle. The cold will then probably sweep through the Midwest and western Great Lakes by March 11 with temperatures 30 degrees below normal in some areas. This could mean highs only in the teens and single digits with subzero lows.

Over the weekend of March 12-13, the core of the cold will sweep over the eastern Great Lakes, Ohio and Tennessee valleys, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Even the Southeast will probably see temperatures drop sharply. Places that had highs in the 70s and 80s this weekend may only be in the 30s and 40s that weekend, with freezing overnight lows.

As the cold air arrives late next week, it could be accompanied by snow, particularly in parts of the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and interior Northeast.

"Beware the ides of March" According to the GFS and especially the Canadian the Northeastern US can see one last gasp from #winter mid-March with increasing chances of #snow once the cold returns to the Eastern US. And yes I know such a cliche but I just couldn't help myself. pic.twitter.com/aWwXW1FN9e — Judah Cohen (@judah47) March 3, 2022

Exactly how cold it gets at particular locations, the timing of its arrival and associated snow amounts still need to come into focus; sometimes models overpredict the intensity of cold snaps at long time ranges. However, there is a strong model agreement that an Arctic front will enter the eastern two-thirds of the Lower 48 late next week and bring widespread below normal temperatures.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s 8- to 14-day temperature outlook shows a high likelihood of below normal temperatures between March 11 and 17 over the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. We would expect the zone of below normal temperatures to shift east when the outlook is updated to cover the period of March 12 to 18.