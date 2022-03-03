On Wednesday night, she penned a tweet that took the broadcast meteorology enterprise by storm. It read: “Blows my mind that local news still does weather. What are you guys doing? I can look up the 7 day forecast on my phone.”

The reaction from broadcast meteorologists nationwide was swift and strong, many claiming she knows nothing about the industry or discounting her opinion since she lives in Los Angeles, where some said there isn’t much weather activity:

“I’ll take ‘clueless things to say for 500’…,” tweeted Melissa Nord , a meteorologist in Atlanta.

“Tell me you have no idea what you’re talking about without telling me you have no idea what you’re talking about,” tweeted Jacob Riley , a meteorologist in Lubbock, Tex.

“LOL. She lives in Los Angeles. So yes when the phone says sunny for days on end people don’t watch for the weather,” tweeted David Bernard, a meteorologist in Miami.

Dozens of others fired back responses asserting the importance of TV meteorologists during active weather, raising example after example of their coverage of life-threatening weather across the country.

What an absurd question. Is your phone going to walk you through a severe weather situation? Is your phone going to comfort you during intense situations and explain the science behind threats? No. Your phone spits forecasts based on raw computer data. Very little help. https://t.co/5ioDEFSOmf — “NorEaster” Nick Pittman (@NorEasterNick) March 3, 2022

Ah yes, LA weather, where it rarely rains and people lose their minds when they walk in a puddle. Meanwhile, in the rest of the country... You can be in the 70s on Monday, snowstorm on Tuesday, and tornadoes/severe weather on Friday. Your 7-day won't clue you in on that. https://t.co/AcQsoUjgmV — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) March 3, 2022

Things your phone app can't do



❌ Tell you where that tornado is going (we had 13 in NJ last year)



❌ Explain the difference between minor, moderate and major flood stage



❌ Provide a local face whos knows the streets, knows the community and lives through the highs/lows. https://t.co/86PsMsndZX — Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) March 3, 2022

I had my own reaction to it, too. In addition to writing articles for The Washington Post, I work as an on-air meteorologist at D.C. FOX affiliate WTTG, for a well-known app in Florida called MyRadar and as a freelancer for a number of other radio and TV outlets.

Becoming a television meteorologist had been my dream since childhood.

It may surprise you that I don’t think Kasparian is wrong in questioning the value that local meteorologists provide in comparison with weather apps — at least on most days of the year when weather is non-life-threatening.

Kasparian certainly could have phrased her tweet differently or exhibited better understanding of what TV meteorologists do. But there’s some truth to the uncomfortable point she’s making: Weather apps do a big part of what has historically been a local meteorologist’s job.

Local TV meteorologists for years have defiantly pointed to the output of weather apps as being of poor quality, stating that human forecasts were irreplaceable. That remains true — local TV meteorologists have enormous forecast value.

But weather apps are becoming pretty darn good, and in an era that features machine learning, it won’t be long before weather models and apps eclipse the abilities of human forecasters. Nowadays, we even get wireless emergency alerts delivered to our phones that can wake us up and tell us to seek shelter.

Then what? As it is, local TV meteorologists are facing an identity crisis of sorts. “You’ll need us if there’s a tornado” only works what … once or twice a year? We need to give viewers a better reason to tune in for the other 363 or whatever days a year — this is especially true for younger audiences that are not in the habit of tuning into local news as their parents and grandparents do.

I understand this take, but it’s the same reason why people still consult doctors instead of the internet. A phone is not going to do much when the weather turns serious. https://t.co/fipZpx1Nyw — Matt Hoenig (@MattWGME) March 3, 2022

Besides — weather apps can make down-to-the-mile predictions for a user’s neighborhood, something that is impractical and virtually impossible in the context of a 2 minute 45 second TV weathercast. I grew up on Cape Cod, and although we were in the Boston TV market, Boston TV forecasts most certainly didn’t apply. The apps beat local TV the majority of the time.

Local TV meteorologists can’t expect to survive just standing in front of numbers, panels and day-part graphics. That’s like just narrating what the app produces. Viewers don’t need someone standing and pointing at the same thing their phone can spit out. Sure, the forecast from your local TV station might be 5 or even 10 percent better than that of a high-quality weather app, but odds are viewers won’t notice the difference.

I firmly believe that for the industry to survive and to serve audiences effectively, we have to be either more or different. Gone are the days of simply putting together a weather forecast and standing between a green screen and a TV camera to present it. The market is saturated with decent forecasts, and why would people watch TV at a designated time when they can just access the same thing on their phones? That’s where more or different comes in.

We can give viewers more weather — scientific explainers about the atmosphere: Why did the air smell like airplane fuel this morning? What was that weird light in the sky? Why was the thunder last night extra loud? How is climate change affecting local weather? How can I watch the next lunar eclipse?

Local TV meteorologists have the expertise and ability to offer these sorts of explanations, but not all do it. In some cases, news managers steer their meteorologists away from geeky science.

I’m fortunate in that my TV news management takes the opposite approach. They recognize that viewers are smart and have an actual natural curiosity about the weather. I routinely hop on air and “geek out” about technical weather terms, cool satellite shots or what’s going on halfway around the world. If the weather in D.C. is quiet, it’s not unusual for me to talk about what’s going on in Oklahoma, Calgary or Kalamazoo. It’s a very different style, but it’s my attempt to be more than the app.

Can you smell lightning? Yep! Here’s how you can do it at home. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/DQ8OBzxTF2 — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) August 16, 2021

It’s also important for meteorologists to show off their personalities, something an app, of course, cannot do. Finding ways to make personal connections with viewers is more important than ever; efforts to teach them new things and make them feel smart is one way to do this.

This famous person said this 👇 (Is she famous? I don't know 😄) so I might as well throw in my two cents. The simple answer is a human can add context and explain other possible outcomes beyond the symbol on your phone app. Then there is also my charming personality...😜😁 https://t.co/eXHh1FFLss — Tony Pann (@TonyPannWBAL) March 3, 2022

Local meteorologists become irreplaceable during big weather events — hurricanes, tornadoes, flash floods and wildfires — when their audience’s safety is at stake. So stations that invest in efforts and technology to be the best at covering these extreme events will make enormous strides in building loyalty and trust.

For example, not a single weather app in the world can rival what veteran TV meteorologists such as James Spann, the chief at ABC 33-40 in Birmingham, do during a tornado warning. He can call out virtually every intersection, point of interest, Dollar General and barbecue joint in the state. When it comes to life-or-death weather, viewers trust him with their lives.

But when the weather isn’t life-threatening, the enormous challenge that local meteorologists face is retaining viewers and differentiating themselves from apps. Kasparian’s tweet brought this to light, even if ineloquently. Finding ways to educate, inform and entertain diverse audiences is key. And this job can’t be done just on TV but across all information platforms and formats.