Today (Friday): We’re sunny and calmer, but chilly today. At least we can enjoy that strong March sunshine. High temperatures aim for the mid- to upper 40s. Light breezes around 5 mph out of the south-southwest in the afternoon is when we may only slightly notice some wind. Confidence: High

Tonight: A warm front approaches our region. This helps raise the dew point a bit, as moisture levels increase slightly, and milder air starts moving in on very light southeasterly breezes. Low temperatures fall only to the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): High temperatures turn milder during the afternoon hours. Just enough warm sunshine gets through some of the persistent cloudiness of the day, and we’ll top out around 60 to mid-60s. Warm, southerly winds may gust near 20 mph during the afternoon as well. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds start to increase again, and act as an insulating blanket, helping to buoy low temperatures around 50 degrees to mid-50s. We may then rise a bit higher toward dawn. South-southwesterly breezes may still gust occasionally near 20 mph. A shower or two may pop up, especially after midnight. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Our next notch higher in temperatures rides in on even-gustier southwesterly breezes, perhaps near 40 mph a couple moments during the day. High temperatures should stay under 80 degrees as it looks now, because of mostly cloudy skies, but the 72-to-78-degree range looks reachable. We have slight shower chances as well, but they should be brief as a low-pressure system passes northwest of the region along the next front. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Clouds and showers remain possible. Low temperatures may only dip into the upper 50s to low 60s. It may feel ever so slightly muggy at times, too. Winds should trend notably downward, perhaps near calm by dawn. Confidence: Medium

Clouds and rising rain chances are a good bet Monday as a cold front aims to move through. Ahead of the front, high temperatures aim for record levels — at least the mid-70s if not nabbing our first 80-degree day of the year. The best odds of rain seem to come after dark and into the night, when some moderate rain may target the area.