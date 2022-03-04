Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies turn increasingly cloudy, but they’re high and thin to start. We’ll see more filter in overnight, leaving us partly to mostly cloudy by dawn. Lows range from near 30 to the mid-30s. Winds from the south are light.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): There could be a good deal of clouds early. With time, more and more sun. Temperatures mainly reach the low and mid-60s for highs. Winds are from the south around 10 mph, gusting near 20 mph.
Sunday: Clouds may win out on average, but we seem to trend from mostly cloudy early toward partly cloudy in the afternoon. A couple of showers may roam as well. Not a big deal, if so. There’s another big jump in high temperatures, this time into the mid-70s. You’ll feel some humidity as strong winds from the southwest blow around 10 to 20 mph, gusting past 35 mph at times.
Similar conditions persist into Monday out ahead of the next front.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 29.39, thanks to the colder air. It’s heading toward high this weekend.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.