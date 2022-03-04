February

You prefer cold and dark but slightly modified cold and dark compared to your January-favoring humans. Some folks would mistake you as a pessimist, but those people don’t know the real you, so take their opinions with a grain of salt. The real you will place that grain of salt on the street ahead of a winter storm.

March

You constantly walk around talking to complete strangers about the weather “going in like a lion and out like a lamb.” You are either a zookeeper or really excited about annoying things that represent spring, like cherry blossoms and allergies. March lovers’ only friends are other March lovers.

April

You enjoy driving around in your car with the windows down and the sunroof open, singing the annoyingly catchy lyrics, “Looks like we made it.” People look at you with a crooked eye because of your fascination with Barry Manilow. Not really a driving-around-town-kinda song, pal. You don’t care, though, because it’s spring and that’s enough to make you teary-eyed, though that’s probably the pollen.

May

An introvert with a preference for shorts, this is the month after any appreciable freeze but before any invasion of pending humidity and mosquitoes. You carry around a slight tinge of sadness for what’s to come but you mustn’t let that ruin your enjoyment of the moment. You probably will, though.

June

You don’t mind sitting around half-naked at a community pool surrounded by other dad bods and whatever the female version of a “dad bod” is called. You are an extrovert with a high threshold for chlorinated water that is absolutely freezing. However, the hypothermia is worth it based solely on the nostalgia of having had to wait for the last 10 months to swim.

July

There is no way to describe you. You are an enigma wrapped in annoyance and sweat. More than an extrovert, you are an extravert because you are extra ridiculous. You constantly retweet those videos of people frying eggs on their car hoods during heat waves. Sadly, you also “like” your own posts, which is such a no-no. You also named your dog “Derecho.”

August

You are probably a middle child, rebelling against a calmer older sibling and a wild younger one. People are surprised you aren’t tired of the same monotonous routine. But like a cold front without enough strength to get here, you enjoy getting people’s hopes up only to dash them because you think that’s what they expect you to do. You are kind of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

September

You like fleece vests but know deep down that it isn’t yet appropriate to wear one. You like falling leaves but know you can’t yet rake. So, you do the next best thing. You stock up on pumpkin beers and post on social media about how the days are getting shorter. August lovers abhor you. October lovers find you preemptive.

October

You like fleece vests and can probably get away with wearing them. You also like the Barry Manilow lyrics, “Looks like we made it,” but you don’t parade around town with open windows and sunroofs blaring it. You have enough couth to avoid that, and it’s also a bit chilly outside.

November

Introverted, with a side of sweet (potatoes). You have a weird desire to spend time with family but also enjoy constantly shoving food into their mouths so they can’t talk to you. You like brisk mornings and something slightly stronger than a fleece vest. You think seeing your own breath is cool and you tell your kids that. They roll their eyes but secretly also think it’s cool.

December