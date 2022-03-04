The storm system is the first of two that will cut across the Lower 48 states over the next four days. A second system will track from roughly Texas to Massachusetts between Sunday night and Tuesday morning.

Already the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has hoisted a level 2 out of 5 slight risk of severe weather across Iowa on Saturday, with rotating thunderstorms or supercells likely in a narrow corridor during the evening hours. Damaging winds, hail and a couple of tornadoes are possible.

Farther north and west, a dash of heavy snow is possible in eastern Nebraska and central Minnesota. Upward of half a foot of snow is possible for some, with a foot or more probable in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Temperatures will drop some 30 degrees or more behind the storm, the fledgling taste of spring soon to be replaced by a bitter air mass, with readings in the single digits and teens by Sunday in parts of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Meanwhile, temperatures will swell into the 70s and 80s from the Southern Plains to the Mid-Atlantic Sunday and Monday ahead of the second system, which will bring stormy weather and, by Tuesday, a drop in temperatures.

The setup

On Friday morning, the GOES West weather satellite was peering down on a swirl of cloud cover working ashore into southern California. That marked an energetic high-altitude disturbance, or pool of cold air and low pressure aloft, set to work northeast over Four Corners region before intensifying over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

As the disturbance dropped into Southern California, temperatures tumbled and prompted winter weather advisories for snow over the mountains east of Los Angeles. Up to 4 to 8 inches could fall above 5,000 feet through Saturday. Temperatures are predicted to dip into the low 40s in Los Angeles by Sunday morning, not far from record lows.

Wintry scene this morning from Pine Mountain Club near the #Kern County #Ventura County border. Most if not all of that snow was from last night. #cawx pic.twitter.com/i2Odt2wZso — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 4, 2022

Farther east, snow showers are forecast to break out in Denver as the disturbance exits the Southwest Saturday, with a solid thump of snow farther to the west. The snow will continue intermittently through Monday, with 10 to 20 inches likely in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Beneath the pocket of cold air aloft, a zone of low pressure will develop east of the Rockies. Because lows spin counterclockwise, winds in advance of it will be from the south. That will drag north a narrow ribbon of mild, somewhat moist air on Saturday. Instability, or the “juice” contained in the lower atmosphere to fuel thunderstorms, will be limited — but could be just enough to cause problems in parts of the Upper Midwest.

Severe thunderstorm and heavy rain risk

Thunderstorms will roll through eastern Nebraska and Iowa around lunchtime Saturday, bringing an hour or two of heavy rainfall and brief gusty winds. That’s the appetizer round, a prelude to more significant storms that may develop during the afternoon.

A “string of pearls,” or a broken line of low-topped rotating thunderstorms, will probably form near the Missouri River somewhere in the Omaha to Sioux City, Iowa, stretch. Temperatures will probably be in the mid-60s in west central Iowa to the lower 70s in southwestern parts of the Corn Belt. Humidity won’t be through the roof, but the combination of springlike warmth and subtle humidity may prove just enough to get pockets of air to rise.

While the warmth may not break records, readings will be 20 to 25 degrees above average for a large swath of the Plains and Midwest, with highs more typical of May than March.

A strong storm system is forecast to lift into the Upper Midwest Sat. night with its trailing cold front moving across E IA and NW IL. This will bring a chance of storms to the area. Some of these storms could be severe. pic.twitter.com/sg0KQQU9QF — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) March 4, 2022

If that happens, an abrupt change in wind speed and direction with height, known as “wind shear,” will foster rotation within the storms. Any cells that form will have the propensity to produce damaging winds to 60 mph, quarter-sized hail and a few brief tornadoes. Storms will rapidly move to the northeast, probably affecting areas like Fort Dodge, Jefferson and Des Moines, before weakening with the setting sun as they progress east.

An isolated supercell can’t be ruled out in northern Missouri as well, especially in the vicinity of Interstate 35.

Crashing temperatures and heavy snow

The deepening, or strengthening, low pressure system will swirl south a shot of frigid Arctic air in its wake, the cold coming in multiple waves. The first will yield a 30-degree temperature drop along the cold front Saturday evening before a reinforcing cold air mass slides southeast on Sunday.

Moderate to heavy snow will push east out of northeast Colorado and eastern Wyoming into the Sand Hills of Nebraska and the Black Hills of South Dakota on Saturday morning. Wraparound moisture on the back side of the low falling into cold air will generate additional moderate snows in the James River Valley of South Dakota and adjacent Minnesota during the evening. Mild air at the mid levels could foster greater freezing rain and ice accumulation in northern Wisconsin, with heavy snows relegated to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

A broad 3 to 5 inches is likely in western Nebraska and southwest South Dakota, with a narrow strip of 1 to 4 inch totals in eastern South Dakota and in a zone of Minnesota. Winter weather advisories blanket much of that area. The bulk of the snow may remain just north of Minneapolis.

By Sunday morning, lows will fall into the teens in Wyoming, Kansas, the Dakotas and most of Minnesota, with lower 20s in Iowa. A few pockets of subzero temperatures will likely be found in Minnesota on Monday morning.

Beyond Sunday

A second storm system will eject out of the Southwest Sunday night into Monday night, bringing a swath of heavy rain and some embedded thunderstorms from the Southern Plains all the way to the East Coast along a cold front. A narrow area of snow will probably develop from the Great Lakes to the interior Northeast. By Tuesday, the front will push away record-challenging warmth in the 70s and 80s from the South to the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday and Monday.

Some of the thunderstorms that develop ahead of the front Sunday night into Monday night could be severe, particularly in Arkansas, Tennessee, and northern Mississippi and Alabama.

In the front’s wake, near normal temperatures will cover most of the Lower 48 Tuesday into early Wednesday before a second and far more frigid Arctic blast crosses the northern U.S. border and eventually dives southeast toward the East Coast by the weekend.