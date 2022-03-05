Today (Saturday): Clouds from overnight may linger into the morning. We’ll see increased sunshine with time, though. Highs should head for at least the low 60s, and with enough sun, probably some mid-60s. Winds blow from the south around 10 mph, with gusts to 20 or 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are at their clearest in the evening, with clouds tending to increase overnight. We’re still dealing with south winds around 10 mph, gusting to 25 or 30 mph. If it wasn’t for the wind, some fog would seem likely, so perhaps keep an eye out in any sheltered areas. Lows range from near 50 to the mid-50s, or close to average highs this time of year. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Plan on clouds winning the battle overall, but some sunnier moments are also likely. There could be a few showers around in the morning and midday. They’re quick and light if so. High temperatures fly upward, into the mid- and upper 70s, which should be enough for records at Dulles and perhaps BWI. If you were looking for stronger winds, this one’s for you. They blow from the south-southwest around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts past 35 mph a good bet. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Spring is in the air, deep into the night. Temperatures slowly fall through the 60s on their way to lows within a few degrees of 60. Winds probably stay somewhat gusty, and a chance of passing shower persists. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Warmth probably bumps up a little more Monday as a low-pressure area passes to our northwest. Highs around 80 seem likely for now, which would break record highs at all the local airports if it happens. Partly cloudy and breezy should do it, but rain becomes likely near sunset and into the night. Confidence: Medium