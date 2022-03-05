Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will be on the increase as the evening progresses, eventually leading to overcast skies overnight. But it will stay mild, with low temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph, and there is just a slight chance of a stray shower in the early morning hours.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds will likely win out on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see some very warm temperatures. Some showers in the late morning or early afternoon hours will quickly pass, and temperatures will jump into the mid-70s. Southwest winds will be quite strong though, gusting from 15 to 30-plus mph. It will be cloudy, mild and a bit breezy again Sunday night, with lows in the upper 50s.
