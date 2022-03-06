Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): A warm breeze from the southwest blows around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts near 25 to 35 mph. That sends morning temperatures rising through the 50s and 60s, with afternoon highs reaching the mid- to upper 70s despite mostly cloudy skies. An occasional shower could spoil the warmth at times. We’re talking highs at least 20 degrees above average, which should easily beat the day’s record high of 70 at Dulles International Airport, and could also tie or exceed the record high of 76 at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport. (However, we should fall short of the record high of 81 at Reagan National Airport.) Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Temperatures and winds slowly decrease. Mostly cloudy skies continue, as well as a slight chance of a quick shower or two. A few southwesterly gusts around 25 mph are possible early in the evening before winds slacken a bit. During the early-morning hours, we should bottom out briefly in the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Record warmth is likely, with high temperatures eyeing the upper 70s to low 80s. (The record highs to beat are 77 at National, and 76 at Dulles Airport and BWI.) Partly sunny morning skies see increasing afternoon clouds, with showers moving in from the northwest mid- to late afternoon, maybe even a rumble of thunder. Winds from the southwest may be even stronger than today, perhaps gusting near 40 mph during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers are likely during the evening, with rain chances diminishing overnight, before skies try to partially clear toward dawn. Breezes should slowly decrease from evening gusts near 35 mph to near-dawn gusts at or below 20 mph. Winds shift to come from the northwest by late evening and overnight as a cold front moves through, dropping low temperatures to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Temperatures begin their cool-down Tuesday, with daytime highs topping out in the low to mid-50s. March finally feels like March again! Skies should be partly sunny and winds from the north-northwest could be breezy at times. Confidence: Medium