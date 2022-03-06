One person living inside a destroyed camper was also killed in rural Lucas County, county officials confirmed Sunday.

The National Weather Service received 42 reports of tornadoes in the south central and southwestern portions of the Hawkeye State, part of an early-season outbreak that was worse than forecasters feared.

The most destructive tornado was described as “large and extremely dangerous” by the Weather Service, with a number of “particularly dangerous situation ” tornado warnings issued. The parent rotating thunderstorm or supercell tracked upward of 150 miles, and it’s likely the main Madison County tornado may have been on the ground for more than an hour.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Madison County is home to the city of Winterset, which was ravaged by the twister. Winterset, about 25 miles southwest of Des Moines, is the county seat and best known as the birthplace of actor John Wayne.

“This is the worst anyone has seen in quite a long time,” Ayala said during a predawn news conference Sunday. “This will be impactful for many years to come.”

The Weather Service tweeted that the damage near Winterset was consistent with a twister that would earn a rating of “at least EF3” on the 0 to 5 scale for tornado intensity.

Initial interrogation of photos and videos from around Winterset suggests at least EF3 tornado damage occurred late Saturday afternoon. NWS survey teams will be out Sunday to thoroughly investigate the damage and further assess a potential rating. — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) March 6, 2022

Violent winds ripped through an area along Carver Road, roughly three miles outside Winterset. Ayala estimated 20 to 30 homes on both sides of the road were destroyed with the damage localized outside the city.

Story continues below advertisement

State and local first responders from around Iowa were pouring into the hardest-hit areas to help with search and rescue efforts, Ayala said. Early Sunday, no one was left unaccounted for.

Advertisement

Already, local volunteers and churches have stepped in to provide shelter for the displaced Iowans. Ayala praised the community for its togetherness but urged people to stay away from the damaged sites to give space to those who had lost loved ones or their homes.

“We’re a small community, but we take care of each other,” Ayala said. “We’ve had many volunteers coming in to help us. They’re caring. And we’re going to rebuild — but we need time to get together and heal.”

The tornado was spotted by the weather observer at Des Moines International Airport, where all air traffic was briefly halted and travelers evacuated to underground shelters.

Story continues below advertisement

The storms left thousands without power late Saturday. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) issued a disaster proclamation for the area on Saturday evening to divert state resources to the cleanup and recovery efforts.

Advertisement

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the deadly storms that tore through our state today,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Kevin and I join with Iowans in prayer for those that lost their lives and those injured. Our hearts ache during this time, but I know Iowans will step up and come together to help in this time of need — they already are.”

Baseball-sized hail and straight-line winds topping 80 mph accompanied the severe weather outbreak, which also affected northern Missouri, northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, northern Indiana and western Ohio, before thunderstorms faded away overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

Another round of severe thunderstorms, including the possibility of tornadoes, is possible Sunday from northeast Texas through southern Ohio, with northern Arkansas and southern Missouri most at risk.

How the storms evolved

Low level rotation tracks across central and southern Iowa this evening. You can see the long tracked supercell that produced a strong tornado in the Des Moines metro area. Traveled ~150 miles. #IAwx @spann pic.twitter.com/6NL9CQmOwt — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) March 6, 2022

Saturday’s setup featured an environment characterized by extreme amounts of low-level shear, or spin, though limited instability, or “juice” for storminess. Southerly winds preceding a zone of low pressure brought temperatures in the 60s and a hint of humidity. While that ordinarily wouldn’t have made for terribly robust storms, the exceptional change of wind speed and direction with height meant that any clouds that grew tall enough were subjected to strong amounts of spin.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

After a midday round of noisy “appetizer storms,” four supercells rapidly developed in southwestern Iowa east of the Missouri River shortly around 3 p.m. local time. A few brief, intermittent tornadoes touched down, including near the town of Emerson in Mills County, Iowa. Before long, the cells began to merge and interfere with one another despite still producing occasional short-lived spinups.

Screen grab of tornado earlier south of Emerson, IA. Had multiple brief touchdowns, and debris from small shed. Blasting east now. Will share video later on the @MyRadarWX account when I can transfer footage to other phone. @NWSOmaha @NWSDesMoines #iawx pic.twitter.com/yiuA3gTK6w — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) March 5, 2022

That’s when the southernmost storm cell in the line, which meteorologists and storm chasers sometimes call “tail end Charlie,” predictably began to intensify. Oftentimes, the southern storm becomes the strongest, as it has no neighbors to the south to interrupt its inflow, or supply of warm, moist air. That gave it the fuel necessary to strengthen markedly.

The storm first took on an ominous look as it passed near Corning in Adams County along State Route 34 around 3:45 p.m. That’s when it began exhibiting a “bounded weak echo region,” or doughnut hole, on radar; a void was appearing where rain was unable to fall, commensurate with a strong updraft — potentially tornadic — that was suspending precipitation. A tornado warning had been in effect. There were multiple reports of a brief tornado touchdown south of Corning.

Part 2/2 absolutely massive tornado blasting towns of Patterson and winterset Iowa, multiple vortices, debris observed 16:45 #iawx ⁦@NWSDesMoines⁩



Dm for license pic.twitter.com/ZLNHhdiqAG — 🚔 MN Safety 🚔 (@SafetyAlertsMN) March 5, 2022

The storm continued moving northeast as warnings were extended into Adams and Adair counties. At 4:03 p.m., “a confirmed tornado was located near Green Valley Lake,” warned the Weather Service in Des Moines. It was moving quickly northeast at 45 mph. A “hail spike” signature was observed on radar as the storm passed through Orient, where storm chasers reported hail to 2.75 inches in diameter that shattered windshields.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Reports indicated the tornado was still on the ground at 4:10 p.m., at which point a new tornado warning was issued downstream for the town of Winterset. The tornado was still confirmed at 4:21 and 4:25 p.m., indicating it was on the ground either continuously or nearly continuously.

Rotation tightened dramatically just before 4:30 p.m., and the tornado struck Winterset at 4:34 p.m. Southeastern parts of the Sioux City metro area were included in a new tornado warning at 4:34 p.m.

The tornado then passed north of Patterson in the vicinity of Frahm Concrete Construction and Lyon Enterprises at 4:55 p.m., crossed Interstate 35 between Bevington and Cumming at 5 p.m. and then strengthened further as it hit Norwalk at 5:08 p.m. At 5:12 p.m., it hit the Highway 65-Highway 69 Interchange near exit 70 along Southeast 14th street. Neighborhoods just north of the Highway 65-Route 5 split were next at 5:18 p.m., including places like Avon Lake, the Carlisle Sports Complex and Southeast Army Post Road.

Horrible tornado damage south of Winterset, IA pic.twitter.com/edPuAseOAn — George Ilstrup (@georgeilstrup) March 6, 2022

The wedge tornado remained intact as it crossed Highway 163 around 5:30 before barreling across Interstate 80 at 5:47 p.m. The tornado may have lifted briefly northeast of Newton and northwest of Kellogg around 5:55 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

At 6:05 p.m., reports were received of a “large and extremely dangerous” tornado, and it was probably on the ground between 6:04 p.m. and around 6:30 p.m. as it passed through Poweshiek, Tama, Marshall and Jasper Counties. Then the circulation briefly reintensified and touched down again between 6:36 p.m. and 6:48 p.m. between Toledo and Elderboro before the storm finally dissipated.

A number of additional tornadoes, including some that were significant, touched down in southern parts of Iowa, leaving behind major damage. Multiple sets of “twin” tornadoes were observed in Lucas (near Derby) and Wayne counties in south central Iowa.

Can't wait to get my shots edited and uploaded. This was some twin action before it became one large tornado east of Derby, IA this earlier today.#WxTwitter #IAWX #Tornadoes #Iowa @NWSDesMoines #Weather pic.twitter.com/26cMbiMdin — 𝕋𝕒𝕪𝕝𝕠𝕣 𝔹𝕝𝕠𝕪𝕕 (@hippiestrmchsr) March 6, 2022

Twin #tornadoes North of Millerton IA right now!!! pic.twitter.com/0XtD1zEHR7 — Cory Pagel (@Tornadic_Panda) March 5, 2022

An event of unusual strength, duration

All told, the tornado that tracked through Winterset was likely on the ground continuously for up to an hour and 40 minutes, assuming it didn’t lift between confirmation near Green Valley Lake and crossing Interstate 80. It probably traveled more than 70 miles. Additional tornadoes were confirmed after the storm passed northeast of Interstate 80, so the “tornado family” may have been a two-and-a-half-hour event.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

While wind dynamics were certainly supportive of a higher-end tornado, confidence in that outcome was low due to meager instability present. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center had only hoisted a level 2 out of 5 “slight chance” of severe weather, even writing that the risk for significant tornadoes was “low.” until the morning of the event, when it upgraded the risk to level 3.

New video coming in from MyRadar storm chaser @aaronjayjack of the large wedge tornado near Winterset, IA earlier tonight. All tornado watches have now expired. #iawx pic.twitter.com/e89uS0I1mr — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) March 6, 2022

Though tornadoes become quite common in Iowa through the spring and summer, intense twisters are very unusual this early in the calendar year. Only once before, in January 1967, have tornadoes as strong as Saturday’s affected the state; that day, an F4, two F3s, and eight F2 tornadoes raked across southeastern Iowa.

Late last year, an unusual surge of late-autumn tornadoes also caused a great deal of damage across Iowa. That outbreak, on Dec. 15, saw 63 tornadoes, with 21 rated as EF2 — both single-day records for Iowa. The tornadoes in western and central Iowa on that day were the first on record in December. But no twisters in that outbreak were as strong as Saturday’s, which was likely at least an EF3.

The most recent tornado as intense as Saturday’s struck Iowa on July 14, 2021. The EF3 tracked over sparsely populated parts of the state, and nobody was killed or injured. Should damage surveys confirm that Saturday’s tornado was stronger than initially estimated, it would be the first EF4 tornado in the state since 2013. That year, an unusual October outbreak spawned the violent tornado in northwest Iowa. That tornado affected few population centers, and nobody was killed or injured.

Advertisement

Saturday’s storm also brought the first killer tornado in Iowa since May 2019 and the first to kill so many in the state since a disastrous EF5 tornado caused nine fatalities in May 2008.

Sunday’s storm outlook

Storms are forecast to erupt again Sunday afternoon and night as a new storm system developing in Texas sweeps into the Midwest. The Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has declared a level 3 out of 5 “enhanced” risk for severe storms from northern Arkansas to southeast Missouri. A broad level 2 of 5 risk for intense storms covers the surrounding zone from northeast Texas to central Kentucky and includes Little Rock, Memphis and Louisville.

7:13am CST #SPC Day1 Outlook Enhanced Risk: across the Ozarks and Mid-South https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/X9mye6y32J — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 6, 2022

The potential exists “for a few tornadoes and damaging winds, especially this evening/early overnight across parts of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote.

A third round of strong to severe storms could develop Monday as the storm system progress east with an elevated risk of severe weather from northern Alabama to West Virginia.