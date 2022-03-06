Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Scattered showers and gusty winds will continue through the evening hours. Eventually, both the precipitation and wind will ease overnight, leaving us with mild and mostly cloudy conditions. Low temperatures are likely to remain between 55 and 60 degrees, which would be good enough for record “high” lows for the date.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): The morning hours will be cloudy and mild. Gusty southwest winds (15-35+ mph) will probably push temperatures close to 80 degrees by the early afternoon, good enough for record warmth at all three of the DMV climate sites.
Here are the records highs which have a strong chance to be broken:
- Reagan National: 77 from 1961
- Dulles: 76 from 1974
- BWI: 76 from 1975
Showers and even a rumble of thunder or two move through in the late afternoon (after 2 p.m.), with some heavy downpours and embedded gusty winds possible. It will be cloudy and much cooler Monday night, with temperatures ranging from 40-45 degrees and winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
See A. Camden Walker’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.