Through Tonight: Several rounds of showers roll by this evening and into the night. Any stronger showers may produce isolated gusts upward of 55 mph or so and perhaps some thunder. We may continue to see occasional moderate to briefly heavy rain until about 8 to 10 p.m., and maybe a few lighter showers remaining after that. Temperatures tumble to lows near 40 in the suburbs to the mid-40s in the city. Winds are out of the northwest around 15 to 20 mph early, potentially gusting to 45 mph. They’ll slacken somewhat into dawn.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Plentiful cloud cover could persist into early morning. We’ll see clearer skies with time during the day, though, leaving us partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures are back near normal for the date, or mainly in the low 50s. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts to 20 or 25 mph.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Severe weather risk: CWG’s storm expert, Jeff Halverson, has been monitoring conditions with us behind the scenes. “The atmosphere today is only marginally unstable for deep thunderstorm clouds, so a line of storms may not announce itself with much lightning and thunder,” he wrote in an email.

Given all the wind around without storms, it won’t take much extra to cause a few problems. That’s part of the reason it’s worth eyeing activity as it passes this evening.

“Low-level winds are strong, and there is the potential that any deeper cells may mix down that momentum as localized, severe wind gusts,” Halverson noted.

Precipitation totals of about a quarter-inch can be expected through morning, with some spots higher and lower.