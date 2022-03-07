Today (Monday): Skies are partly sunny in the morning and balmy winds from the southwest, gusting to 30 mph at times, push temperatures quickly into the 70s. By mid- to late afternoon, when clouds are increasing, many areas could see highs near 80 degrees. Record highs will probably be broken at all three major area airports.

Here are the records that have a strong chance to fall:

Reagan National: 77 from 1961

Dulles: 76 from 1974

BWI: 76 from 1974

By late in the afternoon, showers are a good bet in our western areas, and strong to severe thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms, some heavy, are likely in the evening passing west to east through the metro region; damaging wind gusts are a slight possibility. The heaviest downpours probably pass by 8 p.m., and most of the rain should exit before midnight. Skies should then gradually clear. Temperatures fall sharply as the rain comes through and, by midnight, many areas dip into the 40s. Lows, by Tuesday morning, drop to near 40 with even some upper 30s in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a partly sunny, breezy day — much more typical of March compared to previous days. Highs range from 50 to 55, with winds from the northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds and cold with a chance of rain or a rain-snow mix, particularly in our colder areas, by morning. Lows range from 35 to 40. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Rain, wet snow and/or a mix of precipitation is probable Wednesday, mainly in the morning. If there’s snow, the chance of accumulation is low except for maybe some slush on grassy areas. It’s raw and cold, with highs near 40. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows 35 to 40. Confidence: Medium

Skies remain mostly cloudy Thursday, and it’s on the chilly side for another day. A little light rain can’t be ruled out, especially in the morning, with highs near 50. Partial clearing Thursday night with lows near 40. Confidence: Medium

Partly sunny and milder Friday as winds from the south arrive ahead of the next cold front. Highs push toward 60. Showers become likely at night as the front draws nearer with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is extremely volatile as the powerful front sweeps through. Rain and thunderstorms, along with the possibility of gusty winds, are possible Saturday with falling temperatures. Highs could climb well into the 50s early before falling into the 30s by evening. Clearing, windy and very cold Saturday night, with lows in the 20s. By Sunday, we’ll have lots of sun, but it’s blustery, and cold highs from 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.