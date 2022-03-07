Maximum winds were estimated at 170 mph, qualifying the wedge tornado as the first violent EF4-or-stronger tornado of 2022. It was also the northernmost confirmed violent tornado on record in the United States so early in the season.

At least six people died in the city of Winterset, about 25 miles southwest of Des Moines in Madison County, where entire homes were destroyed and foundations were scraped bare. Two of the fatalities were children under 6.

The same areas hit hardest by the tornadoes were blanketed by five inches of snow on the storm system’s backside, with freezing daytime temperatures and overnight lows in the teens complicating cleanup and recovery efforts.

The tornado by the numbers

In the immediate aftermath of the tornado, the National Weather Service in Des Moines tweeted that damage appeared commensurate with at least an EF3 rating. It wasn’t until it dispatched personnel to survey the damage that the EF4 rating was assigned. EF4 tornadoes produce winds between 166 and 200 mph.

🌪️ Winterset/Newton Tornado



Peak Intensity: EF-4 (170 MPH)

Path Length: 69.5 miles

Max Width: 800 yards

5 Injury, 6 Fatality

The tornado was the first EF4 in Iowa since Oct. 4, 2013. Eleven tornadoes formed that day, including an EF4 in Woodbury County that tracked 25 miles. That tornado also produced 170-mph winds.

It was the deadliest tornado to occur in Iowa since 2008, when an EF5 in Butler County killed nine on its nearly 16-mile path. Maximum winds peaked around 205 mph.

of any in Iowa since June 7, 1984. The Winterset tornado traveled a whopping 69.5 miles over the course of an hour and 35 minutes. That is an average forward speed of 44 mph. The 1984 tornado carved a 117-mile path through southern Iowa. The tornado had the longest path of any in Iowa since June 7, 1984. The Winterset tornado traveled a whopping 69.5 miles over the course of an hour and 35 minutes. That is an average forward speed of 44 mph. The 1984 tornado carved a 117-mile path through southern Iowa.

The strongest tornado to form so early in the United States so far north

No tornado as far north as Saturday’s has ever been rated so powerful so early in the year.

While March has historically seen a number of infamous U.S. twisters, many of them strike well south of Iowa or much closer to the end of the month. This is because tornadoes require warm, moist air to form, which is generally quite difficult to find in the Midwest so early.

Somewhat reliable tornado records extend back to 1880 in the United States. In that time, only two “violent” tornadoes, with ratings of at least a four on the Fujita/Enhanced Fujita scale, have been recorded north of 40 degrees latitude before March 6. One F4 struck Ohio on Feb. 18, 1992, and another crossed from Missouri into Iowa on Jan. 24, 1967. But Saturday’s tornado was around 1 degree further north than either of those twisters.

A map of all EF4+ tornadoes in the United States that struck between January and March according to modern records shows that many of the early-year violent tornadoes to strike the United States do so much farther south than Iowa.

An event of unexpected intensity

While the chance of tornadoes was in the forecast, meteorologists at the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center had predicted a “low” probability of significant tornadoes, or twisters of EF2 strength or greater. The potential for an EF4 “violent” tornado seemed improbable at the time.

In general, the field of meteorology often has a tougher time predicting HSLC, or “High Shear Low Cape,” tornadoes. What that means is that instability, or “juice” to fuel a storm, is meager but shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, is astronomical.

In the event that instability is greater than what models simulate in advance, events can easily overachieve, with taller clouds tapping into the twisting winds over a greater depth of the atmosphere. That can bolster the risk of a higher-end tornado.

A similar thing happened in Middle Tennessee on the night of March 2, 2020, when two dozen people were left dead in the wake of an EF3 tornado in Nashville and an EF4 in Cookeville.

HSLC setups are more common early in the season and again in the autumn, when temperatures aren’t quite as warm but the seasonally strong jet stream is in closer proximity. That helps amplify wind shear.

Temperatures on Saturday leading up to the tornado didn’t feel like “classic” tornado weather, with highs in Des Moines barely cresting over 60 degrees. The upper atmosphere was extremely cold, however, allowing pockets of comparatively mild surface air to rise.

Climate change connection?

Studies have shown that the most likely time for increased tornado activity in a warming climate is during the colder months of the year.

Taking together the out-of-character tornado events in December, which were unprecedented in several different respects for the time of year, and the anomalous nature of Saturday’s tornadoes, it’s certainly possible that these are the types of events to expect more frequently because of climate change.