Today (Tuesday): Brighter skies do little to offset the big reduction in temperatures from Monday as highs only manage the lower to middle 50s by afternoon. Wind from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph can gust as high as 20 to 25 at times to offer wind chills in the 40s, though wind should diminish some during the afternoon. The air mass is really dry, with dew points only in the upper teens to low 20s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Becoming cloudy and cold with lows in the 30s to around 40 along with a chance of rain or mixed precipitation toward dawn. Lows range from the lower 30s to around 40. Light winds from the east and southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mainly morning to midday rain with mixed snow/sleet possible at times in the morning, especially west and north of the city, with morning temperatures in the mid-30s to near 40. No significant accumulation is expected outside maybe some grassy spots well north to northwest of the city. Rain should end in the afternoon, but clouds remain as highs only manage the chilly upper 30s to middle 40s. Light winds from the east. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy and continued cold with lows in the middle 30s to around 40. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday continues partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a light shower as temperatures move into the lower to middle 50s for highs. Partly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Friday should see partly sunny skies with warmer highs ranging from the middle 50s to potentially low 60s. Shower chances increase toward evening with showers likely Friday night and milder lows in the upper 40s to 50s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend starts on the inclement side with Saturday clouds, showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm as a big cold front arrives around midday. We may manage warmer temperatures in the morning (50s to near 60) before falling back to the 40s and perhaps even the 30s behind the front in the afternoon. It’s not out of the question rain changes to snow before ending. Saturday night looks mostly clear and windy with a harder freeze as lows range through the 20s, then mostly sunny and colder on Sunday with highs only in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

