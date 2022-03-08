Through Tonight: Clouds will thicken and lower through the evening. We should stay dry through the evening and into the early overnight. After midnight, rain will advance on the area pretty quickly. It may mix with some snow well north and west, but it won’t amount to anything more than a quick and melting coating on grassy surfaces. Lows are in the mid- and upper 30s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some of the heaviest rain of this event may be ongoing near and after sunrise, and some snowflakes may still mix in. It should push east relatively quickly during the morning. Showers could remain for much of the day, though probably much lighter in nature. About a half inch to three-quarters of an inch should be common as the storm ends. Temperatures will struggle to make it to the low 40s or so. Winds will be variable and turning to the northwest around five to 10 mph.

Plentiful pollen: Lost in the warmth and weather, Monday’s tree pollen count in the D.C. was “very high” at 2,306.71 grains per cubic meter of air. It’s the second highest count in March (since 1998) behind last year’s March 12 reading of 2,758. Today’s count was down to 722.04, which is still high.