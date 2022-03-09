Cities along the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington to Boston will probably see mostly rain since the storm will track right along the coast, with mild air in place during the heaviest precipitation Saturday. Snow showers, however, could wrap around the backside of the potent system that will meet the criteria of a bomb cyclone, or storm that intensifies at breakneck speed.

In parts of the interior Northeast, blizzard conditions could develop for a time Saturday amid the snow and strengthening winds. Travel in areas that receive rain in eastern New England could also become dicey Saturday night because of the possibility of a flash freeze. Crashing temperatures could turn any standing water into ice.

The frigid air plunging south from Canada along the front will cause temperatures to drop 15 to 20 degrees in just a few hours. It will be 20 to 40 degrees colder than normal in the Rockies, the Plains and the Midwest by Friday morning. Temperatures 15 to 30 degrees below normal will reach the Great Lakes, the Mississippi Valley and the South Saturday morning and the East Coast by Sunday morning. This translates to lows in the single digits in Minneapolis on Friday, in the teens in Detroit and Chicago on Saturday, and in the teens and 20s (single digits in the mountains) in much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Sunday.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Chilly temperatures will probably persist in central and eastern areas until a warm-up in the early and middle part of next week.

The setup

On Friday into Saturday, a high altitude lobe of very cold air, low pressure and spin, nestled within a dip in the jet stream, will dive out of the Northern Tier and swing overhead the Tennessee Valley. The spin in the atmosphere will foster rising motion in the air to the east.

That upward motion will suffice to strengthen a fledgling surface low pressure system riding along the Arctic front sweeping toward the East Coast. As the surface low intensifies, it will draw in more air from all sides. Since it spins counterclockwise, mild southerly winds will flow in from the east, with chilly air drawn in out of the northwest. On the warm side, rain is likely — but as the low and attendant cold front depart, cooling temperatures may flip rain to snow.

The storm will intensify at a rate needed to classify it as a bomb cyclone. In fact, it may strengthen at that pace for two consecutive days, its minimum central air pressure bottoming out at that of Hurricane Sandy upon landfall in 2012 as it cruises through Newfoundland on Monday. By then, there will be a 5 percent air pressure deficit in the middle of the storm compared with outside of it, including a vacuum-like inward tug that will generate increasingly strong winds.

Where snow is likely

A few hours of light snow are possible as the Arctic front passes through the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma, Missouri and northern Arkansas on Friday. Precipitation will increase in coverage and intensity, with moderate snow along the Interstates 44 and 70 stretches of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

An influx of Gulf moisture coupled with falling temperatures will make for rain followed by moderate to briefly heavy snow in extreme northwest Mississippi, western and middle Tennessee, and West Virginia Friday night. By late Friday night into early Saturday morning, the snow will have swept into Pennsylvania, western New York State and interior western New England.

In places like Little Rock, Memphis, Nashville and Lexington, Ky., as well as Indianapolis, which were recently in the 70s and 80s, some accumulation is possible.

There are signs that snowfall amounts could double or even triple from eastern Kentucky northeastward along the Appalachians. It could be a 3- to 6-inch snowstorm for Pittsburgh, and 6 to 12 inches are possible in Syracuse, N.Y., and Burlington, Vt. The northern half of New Hampshire might get a plowable snowfall, with little in southern counties in the Granite State.

It’s important to note that snowfall amounts remain uncertain since the ultimate track of the storm has yet to be ironed out. Also, snowfall maps produced by models wrongly assume every flake sticks even in areas with air and ground temperatures above freezing; so the amounts shown are probably overdone in southern areas and at lower elevations. Confidence in amounts will increase on Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

For the East Coast, including cities like Richmond, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York, Providence, R.I., Boston and Portland, Maine, mostly rain is expected; however, they could see some snow showers wrapping around the back side of the fast-moving storm as cold air arrives Saturday afternoon and night.

Strong winds

The contrast between weak high pressure to the east and developing strong low pressure on the East Coast will make for strong offshore winds that will ramp up especially along and east of Interstate 95 on Saturday afternoon. The Carolina Coastal Plain could see gusts topping 50 mph, as could Cape Cod and the islands.

Then behind the storm and attendant cold front, the arrival of cold air will also yield strong winds over 40 mph. It’s possible that, where heavy snow and wind overlap, near-blizzard conditions could be possible in parts of interior New York state, Vermont, northern New Hampshire and western Maine Saturday afternoon and night.

Severe weather

2:32am CST #SPC Day3 Outlook Slight Risk: FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST AL FL PANHANDLE AND NORTH FL PENINSULA SOUTHERN GA COASTAL CAROLINAS https://t.co/6oEffQUiK1 pic.twitter.com/AQVZn9zBrP — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 9, 2022

In the southeastern United States, warm, moist air will surge ahead of the cold front. As the front works to make progress east, it will kick up pockets of mild air and form strong to severe thunderstorms. That, coupled with a change in wind speed and/or direction with height known as wind shear, will be supportive of a few rotating thunderstorms.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has outlined a Level 2 out of 5 “slight risk” for severe weather on Saturday that includes parts of northern Florida, southern Georgia and the eastern half of the Carolinas. On Saturday that risk will shift to the immediate coastlines of the Carolinas and Virginia, as well as the northern half of the Florida Peninsula. Storms are more likely the first half of Saturday.