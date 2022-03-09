Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds remain numerous through the night. Probably a few breaks at times, as well. There’s an outside shot at a passing shower, and perhaps a few areas of fog or drizzle at times, especially early. Lows range from near freezing to the upper 30s. Winds are out of the north around 5-to-10 mph.
Tomorrow (Thursday): A good deal of clouds will cover the skies early. They may be slow to clear, but we should see more sun in the afternoon. Highs in the low and mid-50s are right about normal for the time of year. Winds will be out of the east around 5 mph, with some stronger gusts.
Pollen update: The most recent pollen count was washed out by rain.
Rain totals: Washington picked up 0.77 inches of rain from the storm system that arrived Tuesday night and lasted into Wednesday. Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport picked up 0.55 inches and Dulles International Airport tallied 0.46 inches. Most of the area had about a half-inch to 0.75 inches of rain, while some spots south and east surpassed one inch. This rain brings Washington to about an inch above normal, year-to-date.
