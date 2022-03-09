Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: Remember when it was 80 degrees? Cold rain and a stray snowflake is not 80. I repeat, not 80.

Express forecast

  • Today: Steady rain early, then scattered showers. Highs: Mid-30s to low 40s.
  • Tonight: Mostly cloudy, seasonably cold. Lows: Low to mid-30s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, light winds. Highs: Low to mid-50s.

Forecast in detail

March means business this week. We’re seeing it all — from 80 degrees on Monday, to cold rain today with a touch of snow possible north of town, to what should be a stormy Saturday with wind and rain that could end as snow. By Saturday night all of us should be in the 20s. How about a sneak peek into next week? Looking consistently mild with highs in the 60s to near 70.

Today (Wednesday): Not the nicest of days. Steady rain continues this morning, maybe mixing with a touch of wet snow north of D.C., before transitioning to scattered showers late morning into afternoon. Temperatures are stuck in the mid-30s to low 40s with light winds from the east this morning, then from the north this afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any remaining showers should dry up by evening but skies remain mostly cloudy through the overnight. Lows fall back to the low to mid-30s with a light wind from the north. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): About as average of a March day as you can get. Skies are partly cloudy with highs topping out in the low-to-mid-50s and a light breeze from the northeast and east. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The weather stays calm with partly cloudy skies, light winds, and lows in the 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

A light breeze from the south warms things up on Friday with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. Increasing clouds Friday evening with a chance of rain developing overnight and temperatures falling back into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A period of moderate to heavy rain is possible on Saturday as winds turn gusty from the northwest. As daytime temperatures fall from the 40s into the 30s, the rain could change to snow before ending. (We’ll try to give you an idea of timing on all this as we get closer.) Saturday-night lows fall into the 20s, maybe even some teens in our colder suburbs, with strong winds. Confidence: Medium

Sunday should be sunny, windy and cold in the wake of Saturday’s storm, with highs only in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (): Tumbling temperatures on Saturday could turn rain to snow before ending. Not the most likely of scenarios for accumulation, but not impossible.