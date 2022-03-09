Today (Wednesday): Not the nicest of days. Steady rain continues this morning, maybe mixing with a touch of wet snow north of D.C., before transitioning to scattered showers late morning into afternoon. Temperatures are stuck in the mid-30s to low 40s with light winds from the east this morning, then from the north this afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any remaining showers should dry up by evening but skies remain mostly cloudy through the overnight. Lows fall back to the low to mid-30s with a light wind from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): About as average of a March day as you can get. Skies are partly cloudy with highs topping out in the low-to-mid-50s and a light breeze from the northeast and east. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The weather stays calm with partly cloudy skies, light winds, and lows in the 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

A light breeze from the south warms things up on Friday with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. Increasing clouds Friday evening with a chance of rain developing overnight and temperatures falling back into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A period of moderate to heavy rain is possible on Saturday as winds turn gusty from the northwest. As daytime temperatures fall from the 40s into the 30s, the rain could change to snow before ending. (We’ll try to give you an idea of timing on all this as we get closer.) Saturday-night lows fall into the 20s, maybe even some teens in our colder suburbs, with strong winds. Confidence: Medium

Sunday should be sunny, windy and cold in the wake of Saturday’s storm, with highs only in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.