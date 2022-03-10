Today (Thursday): Clouds are hard to shake, with just a few brief glimpses of the sun mainly later in the afternoon. Breezes are very light from the northeast. The clouds hold highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies clear in the evening and, with calm winds, temperatures drop quickly. Lows should be mostly in the low-to-mid-30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): With a lot more sun to work with, the day warms up nicely. Highs are mainly in the upper 50s, but a few low 60s are possible downtown and points south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase overnight as a storm quickly spins up in the Southeast along an Arctic front and starts to head our way. A few light showers are possible near dawn. Lows are mainly in the low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday may start out fairly calm, with just a few light showers, but as the storm passes conditions deteriorate. Locally heavy downpours are possible, and winds quickly build from the northwest. Temperatures could be near 50 in the morning but are likely to drop 15 to 20 degrees in the afternoon. That gives us the chance for rain showers to briefly change to snow showers or flurries. The arrival of drier air is likely to cut short any notable accumulation. As the cold spills in, winds during the afternoon could gust over 40 mph. Temperatures plunge even more at night, with lows in the upper teens and low 20s and wind chills dipping to near 10 amid gusts over 30 mph. Confidence: Medium

Sunny and much calmer conditions are back on Sunday. After the very chilly start, highs only manage to reach the low to mid-40s. Overnight lows are mainly in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday is like nothing ever happened, with bright sunshine and highs near 60. Ah, March weather, you have to love it! Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

