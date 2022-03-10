Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will be most numerous early and tend to clear with time. Temperatures will be pretty similar to last night. Lows will be mainly in a near-30 degree to mid-30s range. Winds should be light from the south.
Tomorrow (Friday): We’ll see lots of sun through the day. Temperatures will be on the warm side, as well, with highs near or above 60 most spots. Winds will blow out of the south around 10 mph, with gusts toward 20 mph or so.
Pollen update: The most recent pollen report was rained out.
Last cold blast? Sure, it’s going to be a chilly weekend. But signs continue to favor warmer days ahead.
#TeamBlue pic.twitter.com/dhP9BoUFPh— Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) March 9, 2022
Most modeling is quite warm next week and perhaps beyond. Here’s the latest from the National Blend of Models. Once past this little bump ahead, it’s smooth sailing toward flower blooms.
