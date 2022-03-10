Sunshine helped temperatures rise to about normal for the date this afternoon. Highs in the low 50s were about a 10-degree jump from Wednesday. We’ll see another 10-degree jump Friday. Just don’t expect it means much, given the Saturday storm risk that still includes the potential for some wintry mix.

Through tonight: Clouds will be most numerous early and tend to clear with time. Temperatures will be pretty similar to last night. Lows will be mainly in a near-30 degree to mid-30s range. Winds should be light from the south.

Tomorrow (Friday): We’ll see lots of sun through the day. Temperatures will be on the warm side, as well, with highs near or above 60 most spots. Winds will blow out of the south around 10 mph, with gusts toward 20 mph or so.

Pollen update: The most recent pollen report was rained out.

Last cold blast? Sure, it’s going to be a chilly weekend. But signs continue to favor warmer days ahead.

Most modeling is quite warm next week and perhaps beyond. Here’s the latest from the National Blend of Models. Once past this little bump ahead, it’s smooth sailing toward flower blooms.

