What exactly are we expecting?

A strong Arctic cold front, and an accompanying powerful storm, is set to charge through the Washington region Saturday morning.

We’ll begin the day with rain and temperatures near 50. But temperatures will drop sharply as the front comes through, falling into the 30s by late morning when rain may change to snow.

Some models show the possibility of a midday burst of snow that could even accumulate some, especially on grassy areas. Right now, we think there’s about a 40 percent chance a slushy inch could even fall in the area.

Intermittent snow showers or flurries could then linger well into the afternoon, with temperatures continuing to fall. If snow showers last long enough, slick roads would be a concern Saturday evening as temperatures fall into the 20s. However, it’s possible most precipitation ends by midafternoon.

“The big question about Saturday has always been whether the cold air can spread over the area before the precipitation dries out,” Wes Junker, Capital Weather Gang’s winter weather expert, wrote.

Junker said that a couple factors complicate the snow forecast. “The first is that the models produce the snow when the main storm will have passed to our north,” he wrote. “Normally that leads to drier air from the northwest shutting off the precipitation. However, the models are also predicting that a strong high-altitude disturbance will track to our south in the storm’s wake. That could help keep snow showers going.”

Irrespective of how much snow we see, we have very high confidence that it will turn windy Saturday afternoon (gusts over 40 mph possible) while extremely cold air pours into the region by Saturday night.

Most places will be in the 20s by sunset Saturday with lows settling in the high teens and low 20s by Sunday morning — the coldest air since mid-February. Wind chills will dip to near 10 degrees.

When is cold a problem for cherry blossoms?

Temperatures this low would be a problem for the cherry blossoms if they had begun to flower or reached the “puffy white” stage, the fifth and final stage of their bud cycle before peak bloom. However, at the moment, they are in between stages 2 and 3 — florets visible and extension of florets. That means the flowers are encased and more protected from the cold.

In 2017, a prolonged and bitter cold spell befell the Washington region in mid-March when the buds were already between stage 4, peduncle elongation, and 5 (puffy white), following the warmest February on record and a mild start to March.

About half of the cherry blossoms were killed — an unprecedented event in D.C.'s cherry blossom history. Five percent of the buds at stage 4 died but a much larger portion of those in the puffy white stage wilted from the cold. Temperatures dropped into the 20s on seven straight mornings between March 11 and 17. Much of the damage occurred March 15, when the low was 22 degrees. It had also just snowed two inches.

Is this year’s peak bloom around March 24 still on track?

This weekend’s cold weather will certainly slow this year’s bud cycle down but should not alter the peak bloom date due to its brevity.

Capital Weather Gang’s peak bloom forecast of March 22 to 26, made on Feb. 28, took into account the possibility of a mid-March cold snap which computer models hinted at two weeks ago. (The National Park Service’s peak bloom forecast is similar, March 22 to 25.)