Today (Friday): Sunshine helps us attain comfortable high temperatures near 60 to the mid-60s in the typically warmer spots. Southerly breezes around 10 mph also help pump in that warmer air, although it may feel blustery in the shade. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase into the night. Light showers and periodic rain may begin after midnight as a storm system develops and moves up the coast toward us. Near dawn, steadier rain may take over. Low temperatures dip down into the low to mid-40s. Some east-southeasterly breezes are likely as up to a half-inch of rain falls. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): A strong cold front passes near dawn. Rain should rapidly transition to snow from northwest to southeast, which means some spots could get a quick thumping of snow. We may see a coating to a few inches of snow, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces. Gusts near 45 or 50 mph out of the northwest are possible by midday into afternoon, which could lead to some tree downings and power outages. Colder wind helps drop temperatures from the upper 40s to near 50 early to upper 20s and low 30s by sunset. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Other than a stray snow shower, skies should be clearing during the evening. Midteens to low 20s are the expected low temperatures by dawn, with wind chills near 10 degrees as northwesterly winds gust near 45 mph early in the evening hours. Luckily, winds calm down after midnight and especially before dawn. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Sunnier and calmer. After early-morning wind chills in the teens, we should get more reasonable high temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Keep in mind this is at least 10 degrees below average. A few clouds and south-southwesterly breezes could become noticeable for a short time near late afternoon but still a decent day overall. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Low temperatures should dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. Skies try to stay mostly clear and breezes light to nearly calm. Confidence: Medium

High temperatures in the 60s are a good bet Monday and Tuesday accompanied by partly to mostly sunny skies. Remember that above-average temperatures are helped by the strong March sun, but that also means you need a bit of sunscreen on your face (at least) during the midday hours. West-southwesterly breezes should stay light to moderate, as it looks now. Confidence: Medium

