Temperatures are crashing behind an Arctic front, triggering the storm’s development, with frigid air now occupying the West. Denver hit minus-7 degrees Thursday morning, the city’s coldest temperature so late in the year since 1886 and the chilliest March temperature on record since 1960. It dipped as low as minus-43 at Yellowstone National Park.

Temperatures will climb into the 60s in the southerly winds ahead of the storm, setting the stage for strong to severe thunderstorms in Florida, southeast Georgia, the Carolinas and extreme southeast Virginia. A few tornadoes are probable before the storms clear the coastline Saturday midday.

Behind the front, temperatures will crash with cold northwesterly winds filtering into the area. That will flip rain to snow, delivering a garnish of white to grassy surfaces from the nation’s capital to Boston and heavier, plowable totals farther inland.

In parts of the interior Northeast, the Weather Service warns that the combination of heavy snow, falling at the rate of at least an inch per hour, and strong winds, will “create difficult to hazardous travel conditions” on Saturday. Scranton, Pa., Albany, Syracuse, N.Y., and Burlington, Vt. are among areas that could be hardest hit with up to 10 inches of snow.

Please see our latest Key Messages for the system that will impact a large portion of the Eastern U.S. starting late tonight. pic.twitter.com/wszOPJLhRN — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 11, 2022

As the storm gets going, parts of the Deep South might even see a hint of snowfall — including northern Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.

Nearly 14 million people are under winter storm warnings from northeast Mississippi to northern Maine. An additional 45 million people are under winter weather advisories from New Mexico to parts of the Northeast.

A rapidly-intensifying “bomb”

The storm will become a “bomb cyclone” over the weekend as its minimum central air pressure plummets. Already, a fledgling surface low is materializing over Mississippi and Louisiana. It will ride northeastward near the East Coast while being energized by an approaching disturbance at high altitudes.

A storm must exhibit a 24 millibar air pressure drop or more in 24 hours to be classified as a bomb. This low could fall by 68 millibars in 48 hours, with the storm evacuating more than 6 percent of the atmosphere’s mass from its middle. By then it will be in Canada. That disparity in how much air there is outside the storm versus inside the storm is what spurs the strong inward winds; it is the atmosphere’s way of trying to achieve balance (just like how water behind a dam would flow downhill to an even level if the dam was removed).

Snow from the Mid-South to the Ohio Valley

Light snow was falling in southern New Mexico and along the Interstate 44 corridor in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri early Friday. Snow will expand northeast along the front, stretching from Lake Erie to the Ozarks of Arkansas by Friday night. An influx of moisture will thicken the snow band in the South overnight, with flakes set to fly in northern Louisiana, northern Mississippi and northwest Alabama. Tennessee will see a 3 to 6 hour burst of moderate snow saunter across the state with 1 to 3 inches forecast in Nashville.

Then, after delivering an icy kiss to northwest Georgia, the snow will work up the Appalachians. In its wake, a broad slushy inch or two, mainly accumulating on grassy surfaces, is probable for places like Little Rock, Tupelo and Starkville, Miss., Athens, Al., and areas north of Huntsville, Memphis and Lexington, Ky.

Up to a few inches of snow could also fall in eastern Ohio

Most of the snow will have cleared to the northeast in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

The forecast has been trending colder and, resultantly, snowier in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Since the snow falls during the daylight hours on Saturday, however, a high march sun angle will cut back on accumulation potential.

Snow will already be falling along the Appalachians at daybreak, but the rain/snow line will shift east as precipitation becomes heavier. Washington D.C. may see a flip to heavy, wet snow during the mid to late morning, and Baltimore could follow suit.

New York City might get an hour or two of snow before precipitation winds down, and the heaviest snow is likely in New England. There will be a sharp northwest cutoff to the precipitation, so while models are rather bullish in accumulation across northwest Vermont and the Champlain Valley of New York State, human forecast intuition suggests reason for skepticism.

Strong winds gusting to 40 mph in the lower elevations and to 50 mph or more in the Blue Ridge, Alleghenies and higher peaks of the Appalachians might make for near-blizzard conditions.

All told, much of Pennsylvania and New York State will wind up with 3 to 5 inches of snow, some 6 to 10 inch amounts are probable in northern and eastern areas and at higher elevations. Some double-digit totals can’t be ruled out, especially in the mountains of northern New England.

For Washington D.C. and Baltimore, an inch or two, with only a few wet flakes in New York City. Hartford might get an inch while Boston may not see accumulation this time. The potential for accumulation will increase north and west of the cities.

A warming trend is in the offing during the first half of next week.

Severe weather on the warm side

On Friday evening, a clustered band of thunderstorms will begin lifting northeast out of the Gulf of Mexico and drifting ashore over the Florida Panhandle as the low’s attendant cold front sharpens to the west. With an abundance of wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, a number of those cells will rotate. Damaging straight-line winds and a few tornadoes are possible. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” for severe weather, which covers Tallahassee and Panama City, Fla., as well as southern Georgia.

6:58am CST #SPC Day1 Outlook Enhanced Risk: mainly tonight over parts of the eastern Florida Panhandle, northwestern Florida and southern Georgia https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/yb1NDY33jK — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 11, 2022

By early Saturday morning, a sliver of mild air with temperatures in the 60s will slip east ahead of the encroaching front. Once again, damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two are possible in coastal parts of the Carolinas, including over the Outer Banks. The severe weather risk should end there by lunchtime.

12:47am CST #SPC Day2 Outlook Enhanced Risk: across parts of the eastern Carolinas and far eastern Georgia https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/G14hggj1Rw — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 11, 2022

However, from the Florida Peninsula to New Jersey, a marginal risk of one or two spurts of severe weather will be present. In northern reaches, storms may be “elevated,” or rooted in warmer air above a shallow cool layer near the surface, reducing any low-end threat for a brief tornado spin-up.