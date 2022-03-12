Express forecast

Today: Rain to snow, strong winds. Ending afternoon. Highs: 40s, falling toward freezing.

Tonight: Clearing. Breezy. Lows: Midteens to lower 20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 40 to low 40s.

Forecast in detail

If you thought winter was over, think again. It’ll be pretty clear that’s not yet the case when you glance out the window this morning. Even crazier, temperatures are expected to fall through the day. We could even see some near-blizzard conditions if heavier snow teams up with the strong winds during the morning. Too much excitement? Sustained spring appears to be right around the bend.

Today (Saturday): Temperatures are falling through the 40s and into the 30s early this morning as rain rapidly changes to snow from northwest to southeast. There’s a bit of sleet mixed in, but it won’t last long.

Travel could become dangerous for a time as heavy snow bands mix with strong winds gusting to 45 or 50 mph. This probably focuses on the mid- to late morning, when snowfall rates could be around an inch an hour for a while, which may lead to some roadway accumulation. It might be best to plan on being home through the worst, as travel conditions should improve in the afternoon despite cold temperatures. With skies beginning to clear, we’re in the 20s most spots by sunset as gusty winds persist. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: There could be an evening snow shower, but skies are trending clear into the night. Gusts out of the northwest around 30-40 mph early drop off to about 10 mph by dawn. That’s a good thing, since lows are in the midteens to lower 20s. Wind chills may approach or fall into the single digits at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It feels more like midwinter than mid-March. Fortunately, the sun is strong and winds are weaker. We should start melting off any snow, despite highs only rising to around 40 to the low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Plan on clear skies and calm winds. As the coldest air departs, temperatures are not quite as cold but still rather chilly. Lows end up in the mid-20s to low 30s in cold spots north and west to city center. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Could we start to have winter in the rearview mirror Monday? Possible. Warmer air floods in as temperatures rise to near 60 for highs. A lot of sunshine is also expected, from start to finish. By all indications, we’re just getting started. Confidence: Medium

Warmth kicks it up a notch Tuesday. Sunshine remains dominant as temperatures shoot for the mid- and upper 60s for highs. As CWG’s Camden Walker would say, “grab the sunscreen.” Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

