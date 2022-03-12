Strong winds combined with very cold temperatures are set to drop wind chill values into the single digits at times overnight. You can take solace in the fact that today’s snowfall is likely that last time we will see the white stuff until next winter.

Story continues below advertisement

Through Tonight: Winds will continue to be strong from the northwest after dark and overnight, with gusts ranging from 20-35+ mph. Temperatures will be falling rapidly as well, with lows ranging from 15-20 degrees across the region. Winds will decrease a bit as the night progresses, but wind chill values will still dip into the single digits to around 10 degrees at times.

Advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): A brisk and chilly start to the day, despite the mostly sunny skies. Clouds will slowly increase throughout the day and temperatures will top out around 40. Winds will still be a bit breezy from the south at 10-20 mph. Cloudy and not as cold or windy tomorrow night, with lows ranging from 27-32 degrees and a light southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Story continues below advertisement

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through early next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Weather woes at the PGA Players Championship: The same frontal system and developing storm center that brought us snow has been wreking havoc at the PGA’s first big golf tournament of the year. The Players Championship is held annually in March at the TPC Sawgrass in northern Florida, and is typically accompanied by pristine weather conditions.

Advertisement

Not this year. The first two days of the tournament were essentially rained out and, after a cold front passed through this morning and triggered some severe weather concerns, the wind came. It’s made for some entertaining golf shots at the courses famous island green on the 17th hole. Well, entertaining for us and not so much for the players.

The news gets worse before it gets better. Much like in our region, temperatures will drop off rather sharply tonight even in Florida. Early morning tee times on Sunday will be facing temperatures below freezing and wind chill values in the low 20s.

Weather is lovely at The Players Championship pic.twitter.com/kN6bHu9BnG — DraftKings (@DraftKings) March 12, 2022