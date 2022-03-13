Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Substantial sunshine and a breezy chill. With a hat and scarf, it’s a good day to fly a kite. Hold on tight!

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs: Low to mid-40s.
  • Tonight: A few evening clouds, not as cold. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: Near 60.

Forecast in detail

You’ll need the winter jacket, especially this morning, after a potent cold front that brought late-season snow and wind yesterday. Many of us start the day in the teens with wind chills stuck in the 20s and 30s, even into the afternoon. If you’ve got somewhere to be, don’t forget daylight saving time is here — don’t be late! Despite the cold today, temperatures warm into the 60s by midweek.

Today (Sunday): After a frigid start in the mid-teens to near 20, mostly sunny skies help morning temperatures rise through the 20s to near 30. We could see increasing afternoon clouds with highs in the low to mid-40s. Winds from the west and southwest, around 10-15 mph with gusts around 25 mph, keep it feeling more like the 20s and 30s most of the day. Confidence: High

Tonight: Some evening clouds should give way to mostly clear skies overnight. Not as cold as last night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and a decreasing wind from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): The start of the workweek remains dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures start to rebound as an area of high pressure moves off the coast and a light wind comes from the south. That helps boost afternoon highs into the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and calm. Seasonable with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

It should remain relatively quiet and pleasant through the middle half of the week. A small disturbance should stay to our north on Tuesday, with another system likely staying to our south on Wednesday, leaving us partly sunny and dry both days with temperatures climbing to at least the mid-60s for highs. Enjoy! Confidence: Medium