Today (Sunday): After a frigid start in the mid-teens to near 20, mostly sunny skies help morning temperatures rise through the 20s to near 30. We could see increasing afternoon clouds with highs in the low to mid-40s. Winds from the west and southwest, around 10-15 mph with gusts around 25 mph, keep it feeling more like the 20s and 30s most of the day. Confidence: High
Tonight: Some evening clouds should give way to mostly clear skies overnight. Not as cold as last night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and a decreasing wind from the south. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): The start of the workweek remains dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures start to rebound as an area of high pressure moves off the coast and a light wind comes from the south. That helps boost afternoon highs into the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and calm. Seasonable with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
It should remain relatively quiet and pleasant through the middle half of the week. A small disturbance should stay to our north on Tuesday, with another system likely staying to our south on Wednesday, leaving us partly sunny and dry both days with temperatures climbing to at least the mid-60s for highs. Enjoy! Confidence: Medium