Today (Sunday): After a frigid start in the mid-teens to near 20, mostly sunny skies help morning temperatures rise through the 20s to near 30. We could see increasing afternoon clouds with highs in the low to mid-40s. Winds from the west and southwest, around 10-15 mph with gusts around 25 mph, keep it feeling more like the 20s and 30s most of the day. Confidence: High

Tonight: Some evening clouds should give way to mostly clear skies overnight. Not as cold as last night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and a decreasing wind from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): The start of the workweek remains dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures start to rebound as an area of high pressure moves off the coast and a light wind comes from the south. That helps boost afternoon highs into the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and calm. Seasonable with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead