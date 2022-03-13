Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Winds will begin to subside after dark, and the mostly cloudy skies will start to break up overnight. That will allow temperatures to cool off rather efficiently, although it won’t be nearly as cold as last night. Lows will settle in the 28-32 degree range with southwest winds at 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow (Monday): A spring-like feeling will be back. Skies will be mostly sunny for the duration of the day, and temperatures will warm up nicely. High temps will top out close to 60 degrees and winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and not as cold tomorrow night with lows ranging from 36-40 degrees.
