Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Skies remain largely clear. Rather calm, overall, especially compared to recently. Lows range from near freezing to near 40. Winds are light and variable.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s another beautiful one. Perhaps a bit more cloudiness than today, but lots of sun regardless. Highs are mainly in the mid-60s to near 70. Winds are from the south around five to 10 mph.
See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 33.55 grains per cubic meter of air.
Spring is in the air: Along with spring comes severe weather. Today’s focus for that is in parts of eastern Texas, including the Dallas area. Large hail, strong winds and perhaps a tornado or two are possible in the area. The risk will push east over the next few days, mainly impacting parts of the Gulf Coast.
3:45pm CDT #SPC_Watch WW 45 SEVERE TSTM TX 142040Z - 150300Z, #txwx, https://t.co/VRqQYVcVvE pic.twitter.com/jGWsC5lWHM— NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 14, 2022
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.