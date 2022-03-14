The onset on springlike weather is fitting with the vernal equinox slated for Sunday. The week ahead looks mostly dry, with just a slight chance of showers Thursday and Saturday. The downside is that pollen levels are set to soar through the roof.

Today (Monday): It’s a cold start, with most of us below freezing, but the mid-March sun goes to work and we’re into the 50s by midday. By late afternoon, highs are near 60 with very light breezes from the southwest (at 5 to 10 mph). Confidence: High

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight: Under clear skies, there’s still a hint of a chill overnight. Lows range from around freezing in our colder spots to near 40 downtown. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A spectacular day. We’ll have lots of sun, light breezes (from the southwest), and highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Could a couple of our milder spots hit 70? You bet. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows range from the mid-30s in our colder areas to the low to mid-40s downtown. Nearly calm winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday is more or less a carbon copy of Tuesday — meaning a second straight spectacular day. Highs are right around 70. Wednesday night brings some increasing clouds and just the slightest chance of a shower. It’s not as chilly as previous nights, with lows around 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A weak area of low pressure over the Carolinas may drift close enough to bring some light rain showers on Thursday, but model forecasts are mixed on how much moisture actually makes it this far north. We’ll call for mostly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of light rain, with highs 60 to 65. Gradually decreasing clouds Thursday night, with lows 45 to 50. Confidence: Low-Medium

The forecast looks fantastic for Friday as we’re in between weather systems. That means partly to mostly sunny skies and pleasant highs from 70 to 75. Clouds increase Friday night with a slight chance of showers late and lows near 50. Confidence: Medium