Until now, spring had attempted to displace winter for weeks but without sustaining itself.

The teases began in late February when temperatures climbed to 70 and 77 degrees on the 17th and 23rd. But they were followed by highs in the 40s.

March then entered like a lamb. The mercury soared to 80 degrees on the 7th, the earliest calendar year 80-degree reading since 2018. Trees released the second most March pollen on record in response.

But then came last weekend’s winter storm which delivered the District’s first measurable March snow in three years.

Whereas the previous flirtations with spring were fleeting, the incoming mild weather appears to be enduring.

The forecast for the next one to two weeks calls for highs mostly in the 60s and 70s.

That said, as good as the forecast looks over the next 10 days, our pronouncement of spring’s arrival doesn’t mean every day will be sunny and mild. Late March, April and even May some years occasionally deliver some cold, raw days. Once in a great while, we’ll see some wet snow but it’s rare for it to accumulate or stay on the ground for more than a day.

Matt Rogers, a contributor to the Capital Weather Gang who specializes in long-range forecasting, says we could see some brief bouts of cooler weather toward the end of March and early April, but nothing severe or sustained.

“I see a couple quick-hitting cool shots, nothing big,” he said. “Any type of freeze or frost we see would be short-lived.”

The generally mild weather regime should allow the cherry blossoms to coast toward peak bloom. As of Monday, their buds had already reached stage three of six — extension of florets. They reached this stage 8 days ahead of last year, even despite the cold, snowy weather over the weekend.

Halfway there! The cherry blossoms have reached florets extended, the third of 6 stages on the path to peak bloom. Soon, we'll see some white petals emerge from the green florets.

🌸🌸🌸/🌸🌸🌸

Follow along on the Bloom Cam: https://t.co/FGqr9jaW8r #Cherryblossom #BloomWatch pic.twitter.com/iZOy9IjF5u — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 14, 2022

The blossoms seem on track to hit peak bloom by or even a little before the predicted peak bloom window of March 22 to 26. Last year’s peak bloom was on March 28.

Looking back on winter

This past winter will be recalled as one that was mild but that still delivered several punishing blasts, particularly in January. More than a foot of snow fell that month, the most since 2016, and it was also colder than normal.

Advertisement

Winter was mostly missing in December and February, however, when no measurable snow fell and temperatures were above normal.

The 0.9 inches of snow that fell this past weekend in Washington helped push the season total to 13.2 inches, very close to the recent 30-year average of 13.7 inches. However, seasonal totals at Dulles and Baltimore of 15.8 and 14.4 inches will probably fall short of their averages of 21.0 and 19.3 inches.

Updated 2021-2022 seasonal snowfall totals at Eastern US NWS daily climate stations as of Sunday evening March 13th. pic.twitter.com/kD4a90xadP — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) March 13, 2022

To declare winter over, we require the following criteria to be met:

No identifiable threat of accumulating snow in long-range forecasts that could remain on the ground for 12 hours or more.

No identifiable threat of cold weather lasting more than 48 hours, when we define cold weather as highs in the 40s (or colder) and lows below freezing in Washington (as measured at Reagan National Airport).

We started the tradition of declaring an end to winter in 2014. This year’s declaration of March 14 is on the early side compared to previous years.

Last year, we made the declaration on March 22, which was closer to average. Here are the dates from earlier years:

2020 : March 9

2019: March 27

2018 : April 10

2017 : March 24

2016 : March 7

2015 : March 30

2014 : March 28

In most years, springlike weather has prevailed as advertised after our proclamation. But in 2014, it snowed two days after we declared winter over. Mother Nature, once in a while, offers a surprise.

Whether you’re looking forward to spring or wish winter would hang on, enjoy these beautiful scenes of the seasons blended from Saturday:

Two seasons, duking it out for supremacy. We all know who will eventually win, but they didn’t today. pic.twitter.com/AhZWXDGv2e — Josh Lorenzo (@justjoshingya77) March 12, 2022

This has to be by far my favorite of yesterday’s crazy snow. Warmer days ahead and that extra hour of evening daylight! @capitalweather @StormHour @washingtonian @washingtondc pic.twitter.com/5mXySSEc3E — dccitygirl (@dccitygirl_) March 13, 2022

Gorgeous springter scene today with snow on pink blossoms at Rockwood Manor in Potomac. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/9rs2cpV9Lb — Kristen Jones (@kristenjones) March 12, 2022