Participants are encouraged to start discussion and show off their purple garb on social media using the hashtag #DressForSTEM.

I'm extremely proud to be a woman in STEM and even more honored to be one of the 29%.💜😎



Who else is rocking purple today to help raise awareness about the need for more women in careers of science, technology, engineering, and math?🙋🏾‍♀️#DressForSTEM #PiDay2022 pic.twitter.com/VDCHrBFP2k — CW39 Houston Star Harvey (@StarHarveyWx) March 14, 2022

The event intentionally coincides with “Pi Day,” a tribute to the mathematical constant, pi. The date March 14 represents the first three numbers in pi, 3.14, which appears in many mathematical formulas in math and physics.

“Our goal is to use our collaborative purple attire as a conversation starter about the stark underrepresentation of women in STEM while simultaneously highlighting female STEM role models,” said Dress For STEM organizer, Julia Leopold, a meteorologist and science communicator. “Again this year, we want to shine a spotlight on female trailblazers who paved the way for the rest of us, while encouraging the next generation of female scientists to blaze their own trail.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Research indicates that the percentage of young girls interested in STEM declines in middle school as a result of exposure to inaccurate gender stereotypes. This translates to a lower proportion of women pursuing STEM careers later in life.

Today I’m wearing purple on @SpectrumNews1WI to bring awareness to the need for more women in STEM. I instantly fell in love with weather & I look forward to using my position to create an excitement for STEM for future generations of smart & driven young women. 💜 #DressForSTEM pic.twitter.com/z6B6HqQfIu — Brooke Brighton (@BrookeBrighton) March 14, 2022

Leopold, along with a group of fellow female broadcast meteorologists, launched the grass roots effort to raise awareness of the gender gap, and encourage girls to pursue their passions for science.

Meteorologists on TV hold a unique platform, frequently invited into local news viewers’ homes each day, and sometimes are the only scientist people are exposed to. Some also don’t realize, that person on their TV is much more than just a “personality.” Many of their favorite local meteorologists went through vigorous higher education degree programs, heavily based in physics and advanced math, to thoroughly understand the physical science of the atmosphere.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

While both men and women often have the same training and degree, a gender gap in equality, income, and representation still exists in STEM fields.

Women in STEM by the numbers

It’s not a new realization: Men have long outnumbered women in science careers.

We’ve come such a long way over the years, but it’s 2022 and some women and girls are STILL told that STEM careers aren’t for women! If that happens to you…prove them wrong. Then #DressForSTEM every dang day. pic.twitter.com/FApcw0B8Oq — Rachel Duensing (@wx_rachelj) March 14, 2022

The latest numbers still indicate a disproportionate balance, with women holding just 27 percent of all STEM careers, despite making up nearly half of the workforce.

However, the numbers are slowly balancing as women continue to narrow the gender gap, ensuring both men and women have a seat at the scientific table.

According to a 2021 Pew Research Center analysis, women are still vastly underrepresented in computer science (25 percent) and engineering (15 percent) as compared to their male counterparts. Women have made significant gains in life sciences (such as biological or agriculture sciences) now representing 48 percent of overall workers. Physical sciences (such as astronomy, physics, or chemistry) also made significant gains, jumping to 40 percent in 2019, up from just 22 percent in 1990.

Interestingly, the analysis indicates the share of women working as atmospheric and space scientists (which is part of the physical scientist occupational cluster) rose sharply from 15 percent in 2016 to 24 percent in 2019.

Despite making gains in the workforce, women across all ethnic and racial groups in STEM fields continue to earn less than their male counterparts, with the largest gender-wage gap among white men and women, earning a median 74 percent ($66,200) as compared to their male counterparts ($90,600).

In a recent Pistoia Alliance survey, almost half (47 percent) of respondents believe that workplace culture is the biggest barrier for women embarking on a STEM career. This is followed by a lack of child care/maternity leave (17 percent) and an absence of female role models in the workplace (15 percent).

Representation matters

Dress For STEM, a movement to raise awareness about the need for more women in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers. Join us as we shine the spotlight on female trailblazers who paved the way for women in STEM! #DressForSTEM pic.twitter.com/rbZMGrWYlm — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) March 14, 2022

Representation and visibility of differing gender, ethnicities, and race matter, no matter the field of study and profession. In sciences, representation of women means the slow removal of gender biases and potentially the hopes of young girls who are interested in science.

As the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media states, “If she can see it, she can be it,” underlining the importance of visibility and representation of women in on-screen STEM roles to remove gender biases, foster inclusion, and reduce negative stereotyping in entertainment.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Also proving gaining ground, in a study by Edutopia, young girls today are increasingly likely to draw a picture of a scientist as female. In 2016, nearly 58 percent of those young girls drew a female scientist, as compared to just 1 percent when the study first occurred in the 1960s.

By wearing purple this Monday, March 14, you can help represent, elevate the visibility of real women in science, and potentially provide a role model, generate excitement, and encourage young girls to pursue their interests in science, technology, or math — even if they are the only girl in the room.