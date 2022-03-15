Today (Tuesday): After a cool start, temperatures impressively ramp up to highs from the mid-60s to around 70 by afternoon. Winds are light from the south at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with light winds as lows drift down into the 40s to near 50 in the city. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another quite nice spring day with mostly sunny skies and light winds from the south and southeast at about 5 mph. Highs are just slightly warmer than Tuesday, in the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers possible late at night. Lows from the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday (St. Patrick’s Day) gives the sun a timeout with cloudy conditions as periods of rain or showers pepper the day. A low pressure passes to our south and east; it’s possible the heaviest rain stays to our south but we can’t rule out a soaking. Highs should at least be in the low to mid-60s. Thursday night could still see some lingering clouds, but should return to dry conditions as lows cool to the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

Story continues below advertisement

Friday closes out the week with another burst of beautiful spring conditions. Mostly sunny skies push highs into the low 70s. Increasing clouds Friday night with showers possible as another weather system approaches from the west. Lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement