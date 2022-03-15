Through Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear through the night. Temperatures fall off into the 50s after dark. Lows range from near 40 to the mid-40s. Winds are light and variable after sunset.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): More springtime warmth is on tap. We’ll probably see clouds increase with time, but more sun than not during the day. Highs are in the low 70s. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Odds of rain rise into the evening and night.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 32.27 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass and weed pollen are both low.

Storm swirls: It’s a day late but this image gave me some Pi (π) vibes. Even if that’s a reach, it’s still pretty cool. A swirling storm in the southern hemisphere.

Extremely cool-looking satellite shot of a low system cruising SSE well to the south of Australia earlier today.



You always find something amazing with satellite observations…



Courtesy: NASA pic.twitter.com/a0VH79Opn6 — Nahel.B (@WxNB_) March 15, 2022