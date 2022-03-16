Today (Wednesday): Awesome day! Mostly sunny skies send morning temperatures rising into the 50s to near 60. We’re headed for afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s with a light breeze developing from the southeast, and perhaps some increasing afternoon clouds. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies cloud up during the evening with some showers moving in from the south overnight. Temperatures remain mild, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (St. Patrick's Day):

Tomorrow (St. Patrick’s Day): Morning to midday clouds and showers should give way to partial clearing by mid- to late afternoon. Temperatures are stuck in the 50s during the morning hours but should climb to afternoon highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s as skies turn somewhat brighter. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A rather nondescript night, and yet I will try to describe — partly cloudy and dry with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday should see mostly sunny skies through much of the day, with increasing clouds by late afternoon or evening. A light but warm breeze from the south and southwest helps temperatures rebound to the pleasantly warm mid-70s for afternoon highs. Shower chances are on the rise Friday evening as our next system moves in from the west, with some showers likely overnight as lows fall back into the 50s. Confidence: Medium

