WATCH: Shaking, power outages, and flashes in the sky as 2 strong earthquakes hit central Japan

The main quake, which was estimated to have been centered about 37 miles below the sea floor, was preceded by a lesser-magnitude 6.4 earthquake just two minutes earlier. Ordinarily, a 6.4 would be considered a big event, but it was quickly revealed to be a “foreshock.” Continued large aftershocks are likely for days, and there’s still a very slight chance — perhaps 1 in 20 or so — that the 7.3 might be a foreshock to a larger quake in the next three days.

The main shock took place around 11:36 p.m. local time Wednesday. The JMA maintains an extremely dense network of seismometers; moments after shaking began, the agency issued an Earthquake Early Warning that broadcast to computers, phones and television sets. Such warnings are transmitted at the speed of light, making it possible for an alert to reach distant communities before damaging surface waves crawling along Earth’s crust arrive.

Shaking in the high Intensity 6 range was observed in Fukushima and parts of Miyagi prefectures, with lower 6 in central Miyagi and high 5 across much of Iwati and Namagata prefectures. Surrounding areas saw lower 5 shaking, with levels around a 4 in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The earthquake had a “thrust” mechanism. That means one plate slipped downward beneath another. In this case, it was the Pacific Plate sliding beneath the Okhotsk Plate in a sudden release of pent-up stress. Oceanic plates “subduct” beneath continental plates since oceanic plates are denser. That’s because they are constantly crushed by the weight of ocean above.

Thrust quakes are responsible for producing the most significant tsunamis, since the up-and-down shaking of the sea floor is effective at displacing water. A tsunami advisory was issued for Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, but the surge in water levels wasn’t expected to crest above three feet.

Earthquake Detailed Report – 3/16

At around 11:36pm, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 occurred offshore Fukushima Prefecture at a depth of 60km. The maximum intensity was 6+. Tsunami warnings/advisories have been issued.

That’s still enough to inundate some vulnerable pockets of the shoreline, but it’s worth remembering that Japanese infrastructure is designed around mitigating earthquake and tsunami risk.

The March 11, 2011, earthquake in Japan registered more than a 9.0 on the moment magnitude scale — meaning it released about 355 times more energy than Thursday’s quake. That’s because the moment magnitude scale isn’t linear. Each increase of 1 on the scale represents a tenfold jump in “seismic moment.” The 2011 quake was accompanied by a tsunami up to 130 feet in height.