Through tonight: Clouds will thicken and drop lower this evening. Rain probably will come near and after midnight, with light to occasionally moderate showers continuing through sunrise. Lows will be mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be from the southeast around 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Showers are likely in the morning, with odds tending to decrease by midday or early afternoon. Totals will generally be about 0.25 inches, with some spots lower and others higher. We could see a few peeks of sun late-day. Highs should rise to near 60 despite the clouds. Winds will be from the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 158.15 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass and weed pollen are both low.

Sarasota tornado: A brief tornado touched down in Sarasota, Fla., this afternoon. While the video shows it lofted some debris, no reports of major damage or injuries have come in.

Video of a possible tornado was captured around 2:15p today, north of our HQs, by our Network Administrator, David Hubbard. We have Officers who have responded to the 2000 blk of 10th St for reports of damage. No injuries reported. @NWSTampaBay @Suncoastweather @SNNTV #FLwx pic.twitter.com/1Q5WF1EqUV — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) March 16, 2022