Periodic outbreaks of Saharan dust aren’t terribly unusual, but it’s rare for such episodes to be so widespread or intense. In addition to the dusky skies, sand may accompany rainfall in some locales, making for a shower of gritty mud.

By early Thursday, there’s a chance that a filament of dust could snake its wall all the way to the Arctic.

The dust in question has origins across central Africa, between Mali, Chad, Algeria and Sudan. Farther to the south, the dry desert of Africa transitions into a band of lush verdure. Part of it is even classified as rainforest. It falls squarely beneath the Intertropical Convergence Zone, or ITCZ — a belt of converging winds that meanders about the equator and dumps heavy rainfall year-round.

The dust in northern Africa isn’t like the sand you would find on a beach. It’s lightweight and powdery, similar in texture to makeup. That makes it easy to loft high into the atmosphere. Strong trade winds have even carried it across the Atlantic before, yellowing sunsets in Florida, Louisiana and across the Gulf Coast.

In June 2020, a Saharan dust outbreak degraded air quality from Puerto Rico to Dallas, posing a hazard for sensitive groups while simultaneously altering the color of sunlight.

In April 2019, an equally errant plume of dust wafted north over Britain, also coloring skies and bringing a muddy rain.

This time around, the dust is being shuttled northward instead of westward by a strong low pressure system west of the Iberian Peninsula, weaving its way over Norway, Sweden and Finland before dissipating.

A satellite image obtained by NASA on Tuesday depicts a counterclockwise swirl off the coast of Rabat, Morocco. That’s the center of surface low pressure. Ahead of the low, southerly winds have entrained a tongue of dust that has been swirled northwestward around the low center. Thick clouds of dust can be seen over Portugal, Spain and France.

The Associated Press reported the high concentrations of dust lowered the air quality index in Spain to “extremely unfavorable” — its lowest rating.

Computer model estimates suggest that, in the heart of the plume, column-integrated dust loads are equal to about 5 grams per square meter. In other words, if you could take a square column of atmosphere 1 meter by 1 meter across and extend it to space, you would shake about 5 grams of dust out of it. That’s equivalent to the weight of two pennies.

Skiers in Austria and Switzerland have reportedly encountered brown snow — snow that, thanks to strong southerly flow, was blanketed in a thin layer of dust from the Sahara. The same thing was reported in the French Pyrenees. In London, vehicles were splattered with a muddy rain.

On Thursday morning, computer models indicate skies over Germany will be filled with dust, which will shift over Italy, the Czech Republic and Poland during the afternoon. Some dust will even make it into the Arctic Circle but will quickly dissolve and become diffuse. Rain in southern Norway may help to “scavenge” some of the dust aerosols out of the air. Isolated showers over the Mediterranean Sea may also wash a bit of dust out of the atmosphere.

Meteorologists commonly use satellites to monitor the SAL, or Saharan Air Layer, in the summertime. Dust acts as a tracer that marks where mid-level warm air is present, which can suppress thunderstorm growth and cut back the odds of tropical cyclones or hurricanes.

Indications suggest the dust may linger over eastern Spain through the weekend.