As generally mild weather remains in the forecast over the next week, the blossoms should have no trouble peaking during the window of March 22 to 26 predicted by both the Capital Weather Gang and the National Park Service. That would be about a week ahead of the recent 30-year average of March 31.

During peduncle elongation, the stalks bearing the blossom buds extend and the flowers become visible. When the buds reach their next and penultimate stage, known as “puffy white,” the flowers begin to open up.

This puffy white stage could arrive as soon this weekend or the beginning of next week considering the mild weather in the forecast. At this point, visitors to the Tidal Basin will begin to enjoy magnificent scenes.

The best or “peak” blossom viewing will probably span the middle of next week (around March 22) and next weekend (March 26 and 27). It is considered peak bloom when 70 percent of the flower buds at the Tidal Basin blossom.

If it’s warm and dry and winds are light, peak bloom can last for a week or so. But in some years, petals have fallen off sooner because of wind, rain or frost.