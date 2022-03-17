The Washington region’s mild weather is rapidly pushing cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin toward an earlier-than-normal peak bloom. On Thursday, the National Park Service announced that the blossom buds reached their fourth stage out of six: peduncle elongation.

On average, peak bloom occurs about five to 10 days after this difficult-to-pronounce stage. Last year, peak bloom occurred just four days after peduncle elongation because of exceptionally warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

As generally mild weather remains in the forecast over the next week, the blossoms should have no trouble peaking during the window of March 22 to 26 predicted by both the Capital Weather Gang and the National Park Service. That would be about a week ahead of the recent 30-year average of March 31.

During peduncle elongation, the stalks bearing the blossom buds extend and the flowers become visible. When the buds reach their next and penultimate stage, known as “puffy white,” the flowers begin to open up.

This puffy white stage could arrive as soon this weekend or the beginning of next week considering the mild weather in the forecast. At this point, visitors to the Tidal Basin will begin to enjoy magnificent scenes.

The best or “peak” blossom viewing will probably span the middle of next week (around March 22) and next weekend (March 26 and 27). It is considered peak bloom when 70 percent of the flower buds at the Tidal Basin blossom.

If it’s warm and dry and winds are light, peak bloom can last for a week or so. But in some years, petals have fallen off sooner because of wind, rain or frost.

The peak is set to coincide with the first half of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which runs from March 20 to April 17.