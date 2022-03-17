TYPOGRAPHY RULES

- General type should start at 16px. Go up or down in major increments of 4 or minor increments of 2 from there.

- Type should be no smaller than 12px.

- If there are multiple graphics in a file with the same hierarchy, the headlines should be the same.

On desktop artboards (640 and above):

- Headlines should be 24px

- Any headline type over 24px should be reserved for special occasions and should be changed to Postoni.

For mobile art boards (384 and below):

- Headlines should be 20px