Today (St. Patrick’s Day): Scattered showers are likely through much of the day, but rainbows are not expected, so no pot-of-gold hunting! We could pick up a quarter- to a half-inch of rain to keep all those daffodils well watered. Northeast winds are very light. Highs top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds diminish overnight to display the rise of the full “Worm” moon as winds calm. Lows are mainly mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Partly sunny skies and minimal winds are nice, but highs in the low to mid-70s are even nicer. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds slowly increase with light south winds. A few light showers may begin to scatter across the area in the late-night hours. Lows reach the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Lots of clouds are a given on Saturday, but showers should be pretty hit-and-miss. Highs in the low to mid-70s make it rather pleasant. Showers taper off overnight, with lows ranging through the 40s. Confidence: Medium

The vernal equinox arrives Sunday morning, and highs in the lower 60s will be nice if the gusty breezes let up in time. Overnight lows drop to the low to mid-40s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium