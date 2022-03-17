Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

It felt a bit as if we were transported to Ireland today, which seems fitting. Relatively muggy highs around 60 were pretty uniform across the area. Rain totals were not. If you’re well west or north of the city, you haven’t seen much. In Washington, we saw nearly an inch, most of it from the midday into early afternoon. We’ve still got a few raindrops out there this evening, but they’re winding down. Warmth and sunshine are back Friday.

Through tonight: Showers will wind down this evening. They should be totally done near and east of Interstate 95 by 6 to 8 p.m. Skies will clear out, which should present some late-night opportunities to check out the moon becoming full during the pre-dawn hours. Some fog will probably form, but it doesn’t appear it will be widespread. Just be on the lookout for rapidly changing visibility if you’re out. Lows will settle in the mid-40s to near 50.

Tomorrow (Friday): Once any patchy fog dissipates, we’re off to the races toward a warm day. Skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures rise to the mid-70s for highs. There might be some upper 70s mixed in, as well. Winds will be from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Before the rain, tree pollen was HIGH at 261.98 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen, weed pollen, and mold spores are all low.

An Ireland kind of day: Despite a relatively weak surface low pressure, a strong disturbance aloft helped keep the rain going today. There’s a significant spread in totals across the region, from only a few hundredths of an inch well north and west to more than an inch across southern Maryland. With a little more to come, Washington is up to 0.86 inches for the event. Over at Dulles? Only 0.10 inches.

