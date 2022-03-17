Already, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center is hoisting a Level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” for severe weather leading up to Monday, drawing a bull’s eye around East Texas. The zone from approximately Dallas to Austin is of particular concern. The Weather Service warns of the “potential for tornadoes — a few possibly strong.”

There has been a recent uptick in severe weather across parts of the Lower 48. Flash flooding in Birmingham, Ala., killed one person Wednesday, and a tornado touched down in Sanford, Fla., just northeast of Orlando. That same thunderstorm in Florida came with warnings of possible “baseball-sized hail.” Hail up to the size of hens’ eggs was reported in Lake Mary.

Leading up to the severe weather outbreak expected early next week, appetizer rounds of storms are anticipated, sweeping from Texas and Louisiana on Thursday to the southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast by Saturday. These initial storms could produce damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes.

Severe weather risk through Saturday

On Thursday, surface low pressure was taking shape over the southern Texas Panhandle and parts of the Hill Country, and will saunter northeast into Oklahoma. The counterclockwise-spinning low was swirling warm, humid air north ahead of it while tugging cool, dry air southward in its wake. The resulting clash will brew multiple days’ worth of scattered severe weather chances as the low swings to the East Coast.

That dry air on the low’s backside was also combining with southwest winds topping 30 mph to yield single-digit relative humidity percentages, translating to extremely critical fire weather over the Permian Basin and Edwards Plateau of Texas. The Weather Service warned that “very dry fuels will support rapid fire spread.”

Extremely Critical fire weather is expected this afternoon in the Edwards Plateau/west-central Texas. Very dry fuels, single-digit humidity, and 25-35 mph winds will promote significant fire spread concerns. Critical conditions also likely from western to central Texas. #txwx pic.twitter.com/KQdwdzUepv — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 17, 2022

Thursday

Thursday’s severe weather risk — amplified by the jet stream, which will be moving overhead and helping storms to rotate — will stretch from Oklahoma City and Lawton along the H.E. Bailey Turnpike southeastward through northeast Texas and into most of Louisiana, including cities such as Dallas and New Orleans. A Level 2 out of 5 “slight risk” of severe weather is up. A tornado or two can’t be ruled out in the greater New Orleans area, while hail, perhaps up to lime size, can’t be ruled out in south-central Oklahoma. The Sooner State could also see an isolated twister.

7:49am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Slight Risk: late this afternoon into this evening over parts of Oklahoma and north Texas, and late tonight in parts of Louisiana and southern Mississippi https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/dwv8g9TKkz — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 17, 2022

Friday

On Friday, the chance of severe weather will shift east, encompassing parts of the Ohio Valley, Deep South, southeast and Carolina coastal plain. An isolated tornado is possible essentially anywhere within that broad area, although the risk will be maximized in two corridors — one along the Ohio River in western Kentucky and Tennessee, and another from the Mississippi Delta and southern Alabama to the Florida Panhandle. Jackson, Tenn., Mobile, Ala., and New Orleans all have a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather, with a marginal risk for Raleigh, N.C., Savannah, Ga., Atlanta, Memphis, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio.

Isolated strong-to-damaging winds are possible, too, along with some hail. The risk will be minimized over the Appalachians.

1:02am CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: across portions of the central Gulf Coast region, and across parts of the Mid Mississippi and lower Ohio Valleys https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/ZKK0tbkWLr — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 17, 2022

Saturday

On Saturday, a Level 2 out of 5 slight risk extends from the Delmarva Peninsula south to southeast Georgia and hugs the Atlantic coastline. The cold front will be pushing east, squeezing a sliver of warmth ahead of it toward the coast. That will provide the fuel for downpours and thunderstorms. Some gusty storms could even affect the Interstate 95 corridor from Raleigh to Washington, and especially areas just to the east.

2:19am CDT #SPC Day3 Outlook Slight Risk: from the Mid-Atlantic region to portions of southern Georgia/northern Florida https://t.co/6oEffQUiK1 pic.twitter.com/UaCEXktUb4 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 17, 2022

There will be wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, thanks to the jet stream. That could help storms to rotate. That said, instability, or “juice” for storms, will be limited. Subsequently, damaging winds are the most probable hazard with any storms that fire up. A tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

Sunday

No severe weather.

Monday onward: Major severe weather

Monday

A bowling ball of high-altitude cold air, spin and low pressure will eject east out of New Mexico late Sunday into Monday, bringing chilly conditions at the upper levels. That will contrast with mild surface air streaming north in advance of low pressure, allowing pockets of air near the surface to rise.

At the same time, a sharpening dryline, or the boundary between arid desert air to the west and moisture-rich Gulf of Mexico air to the east, will push east with time. That will be the impetus and focus for severe thunderstorm development.

The environment will be highly sheared, favoring rotating or supercell thunderstorms. That said, it’s unclear if isolated discrete “supercells” will form or if clustered storms will develop. That will have a bearing on impacts realized, although the wind dynamics certainly support tornadoes with storms. If discrete supercells form, a couple of strong tornadoes may be in the offing.

Areas most at risk include the Dallas-Austin corridor along Interstate 35, including cities such as Killeen, Waco, Round Rock, College Station and Tyler. Surrounding parts of East Texas, southwest Arkansas and northwest Louisiana are also in line.

An active period of severe thunderstorm potential is expected today (3/17) through Wednesday (3/23) from OK/TX into the mid-South and Southeast. Currently, the greatest risk appears to be Monday (3/21) across east TX. For details, visit https://t.co/QMmU4tkoeT. pic.twitter.com/Rd3oz70qdn — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 17, 2022

Tuesday and Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Lower Mississippi Valley will be affected by dangerous storms. All of Louisiana, western Alabama, the entirety of Mississippi and southeast Arkansas will see the risk of severe weather. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible.