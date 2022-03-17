The memorable “smell of the rain” is an unmistakable hallmark of an active afternoon during the warm season. You can even smell it after watering your houseplants. It’s earthy, sweet and soil-y. But what exactly is that scent, anyway? Scientists call it petrichor, and the fact that we can easily detect this distinctive smell could have played a key part in the survival of early humans.

Raindrops pitter-pattering on the ground during an April shower can appear peaceful to the naked eye, but a closer look at the droplet hitting the ground would reveal a violent interaction between water and soil. The raindrop smashing into the surface kicks up dirt and debris. The droplet itself fractures and bubbles and fizzes.

There’s an even finer reaction amid the chaos. Soil is full of bacteria, some of which are harmful — such as Clostridium tetani, the culprit behind tetanus — but most are harmless or even helpful to plants and animals. Many of these bacteria lie inactive in dry soil, waiting to spring back to life when they come in contact with water.

When those tiny raindrops make a big splash on the microscopic level, some of the bacteria in the soil springs to life to produce a chemical compound called geosmin. This geosmin is the substance that produces the quintessential “earthy” smell we know as petrichor.

Millions upon millions of raindrops splashing and fizzing against soils and sidewalks activate these bacteria and help carry geosmin into the air, which readily reaches our noses and provides that sweet fragrance we love. This scent can waft in the gust fronts ahead of nearby thunderstorms and signal the impending rain long before the first drop ever falls.

Human noses are exceptionally receptive to geosmin. Studies say we can detect the presence of this substance in the air at just a few parts per trillion — a remarkably small amount. One leading theory about why humans (and many other animals) are so receptive to the smell of the rain, so to speak, involves basic survival instincts. Finding and moving toward sources of freshwater were essential to the survival of the first humans.

Rain itself isn’t the only contribution the weather makes to the scent profile of a warm and wet afternoon. Temperature and humidity also play an essential role in how we perceive odors.

Have you ever noticed that you don’t really smell petrichor on a dreary winter’s day? It’s tough to smell much else during the winter, either. Winter air usually smells crisp and clean, with only the occasional burst of truck exhaust or fireplace smoke breaking up the mentholated tingle of January air. That crispness stems from the lack of odors we’re used to when it’s warmer outside.

Not only are the molecules that make up odors able to move more freely in warm and moist air, but also our noses are more sensitive to smell when temperatures are warm and there’s plenty of humidity in the air. That’s why your shampoo is so fragrant in the shower, and walking by a dumpster on a July afternoon is a gross experience. That heightened warm-season sensitivity works together with geosmin to make petrichor such an all-encompassing experience during a spring or summer rainstorm.