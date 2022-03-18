Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny, turning breezier. Highs: 71-77.

Tonight: Increasing shower chances. Lows: Mid-50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Shower/storm chance. Breezy. Highs: Mid-70s to around 80.

Sunday: Still windy. Partly sunny? Highs: Mid-50s to around 60.

Forecast in detail

Warmth, breezes and eventually some clouds ramp up this afternoon, after any morning patchy fog breaks. Rain chances build a bit tonight into tomorrow. Damaging wind gusts are even possible with tomorrow’s storm chance, which is a sure sign of spring. Sunday is cooler and still windy. Monday may be our next Nice Day candidate — we’ll see! Definitely some weather worthy of glancing at cherry blossoms that should be headed toward peak.

Today (Friday): Any patchy fog should dissipate by midmorning, revealing sunshine. Increasing clouds become noticeable before sunset. Morning temperatures typical of mid-March should quickly warm during the afternoon into the range of 71 to 77 degrees. Nearly calm breezes early morph into noticeable afternoon breezes out of the south, perhaps gusting near 20 mph a couple of times. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds dominate and shower chances are slowly on the rise, particularly after midnight. South breezes continue to blow around 10 mph, occasionally gusting near 20 mph. Mid-50s to low 60s may be the coolest we get, thanks to the blanket of clouds and steady southerly breeze pumping in warmer, more humid air. Lows reach the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): We may feel a bit muggy in the morning, with dew points above 60 degrees. Partly cloudy conditions give way to increased clouds in the afternoon as some showers and storms dot the area. We do have a chance of damaging wind gusts in one or two storms. Even outside of storms, southerly winds could gust around 30 mph. High temperatures peak in the mid-70s to around 80. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Shower chances and any patchy cloud cover should keep diminishing with time. Temperatures take some time to cool, as drier air moves in behind the cold front, bottoming out in the low 50s downtown with mid-40s possible well away from the Beltway. Gusty evening west-northwesterly breezes should nearly calm before dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Happy vernal equinox! Cool, dry air makes it feel like March again with high temperatures in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees. Gusty west-northwesterly breezes again may enter the picture, creating a slight wind chill. While cloud levels are a bit uncertain, we have only the tiniest chance of a sprinkle as it looks now. Stay tuned for slight forecast changes as we get closer, with more sunshine (than currently expected) possibly boosting us more into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Any early clouds should fade fairly quickly. Winds slowly die down, as they turn from a northwesterly direction to more of a westerly direction. Low temperatures should be able to get down into the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High