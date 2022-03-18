Through Tonight: If you’re out tonight, most of the time it will be warmer than it should be during the day. As temperatures settle to lows in the mid- and upper 50s, we’ll be right at the average high for the date. A gusty south wind will deliver additional moisture to the region, and some showers seem likely as a warm front passes. There could be a period of heavier showers and rumbles near dawn.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Some showers, patchy fog and drizzle may be around early. We’ll see increasing sun into the midday, and temperatures will head rapidly upward once more. Highs should end up in the mid-70s to around 80. Some more showers and storms may pass with a cold front in the afternoon. Any sustained thunderstorms could be strong with the potential for damaging wind, but it appears they may have trouble sustaining. Even without storms, look out for winds gusting around 30 to 40 mph through much of the day.

Sunday: The air will be noticeably cooler and drier Sunday morning. Coming off lows in the mid-40s to around 50, it should be a sun-filled day with a bit of a nip in the air. Temperatures should rise to near normal, or around 60 degrees, but winds gusting out of the northwest as high as 30-40 mph will make it feel chillier. Classic March.

Pollen update: Tree pollen was knocked back by the rain, but it will come roaring back. The last count was 12.78 grains per cubic meter of air, which is moderate.