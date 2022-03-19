Today (Saturday): Showers and some rumbles may be around in the morning. How quick that activity and its related cloud cover clears out will help tell the tale of the rest of the day. We should see clearing with time as temperatures rise well into the 70s. Additional scattered showers and storms are possible as the cold front pushes through late. One or two of these storms could be locally intense, with some damaging wind possible. Winds are out of the south-southwest around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 or 40 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Once any evening showers or storms are out of here, it’s relatively smooth sailing through the night. Mainly clear conditions are the rule and winds are down from during the day. They still blow around 10 mph out of the northwest, with gustier moments likely. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tomorrow (Sunday): A mix of sun and clouds probably leans sunnier than not. We’re back to stuff more typical of March, even if only briefly. Spending much of the day in the 50s, winds gusting as high as 40 mph out of the northwest add an extra chill. Highs top out right around 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are clear, and temperatures are cooler than recent nights. Not too chilly, though, with lows ranging from near 40 to the mid-40s most spots. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead